print-icon
print-icon

Biden's Cringe Whiteboard Presentation Memed Into Oblivion

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Monday, Aug 28, 2023 - 05:45 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Joe Biden spent his Friday trying to convince Americans that the economy is doing just wonderful because of him by standing in front of a whiteboard and talking down to them.

Here’s the cringe in full:

Firstly, who on earth is going to trust someone who has to tell you the economy is doing well by ticking boxes on a white board?

Secondly, the guy can barely speak.

“I came to office determined to change the economic direction of this country and to move from trickle-down economics to my middle out, bottom up vision: Bidenomics,” Biden slurred.

This entire thing is just constructed from made up meaningless BS terms:

Here’s the reality of ‘Bidenomics’:

Include this on your presentation:

Before long, the whiteboard session was memed into oblivion:

*  *  *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Summit Vitamins – super charge your health and well being.

Also, we urgently need your financial support here.

 

0
Loading...