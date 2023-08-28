Biden's Cringe Whiteboard Presentation Memed Into Oblivion

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Joe Biden spent his Friday trying to convince Americans that the economy is doing just wonderful because of him by standing in front of a whiteboard and talking down to them.

Here’s the cringe in full:

I came to office determined to change the economic direction of this country and to move from trickle-down economics to my middle out, bottom up vision:



Bidenomics. pic.twitter.com/kvOz81iGSO — President Biden (@POTUS) August 25, 2023

Firstly, who on earth is going to trust someone who has to tell you the economy is doing well by ticking boxes on a white board?

Secondly, the guy can barely speak.

“I came to office determined to change the economic direction of this country and to move from trickle-down economics to my middle out, bottom up vision: Bidenomics,” Biden slurred.

This entire thing is just constructed from made up meaningless BS terms:

“Trickle down economics” is a term progressives invented in the 80s to describe an economic philosophy progressives also invented. They were lying then & Biden’s still lying today. https://t.co/G2oI2BE6V6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 26, 2023

Here’s the reality of ‘Bidenomics’:

BIDENOMICS:



Gas prices are 68 cents per gallon higher than two years ago and $1.43/gallon higher than when Biden took office.



The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is at its highest in 22 years.



Most Americans say their personal financial situation is only fair or poor. pic.twitter.com/CANq4pjHJK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 27, 2023

Include this on your presentation:

Just 37% of Americans approve of the way Biden is handling the economy.



"If people are saying that in polls, they're not happy — so how do you keep getting that message out?"



Biden campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond: "We have to keep telling them about what we're doing!" pic.twitter.com/VLSczgB1T5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 27, 2023

Before long, the whiteboard session was memed into oblivion:

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Summit Vitamins – super charge your health and well being.

Also, we urgently need your financial support here.