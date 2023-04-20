Biden's Fired They/Them Luggage-Stealing Nuke Official To Undergo Mental Health Evaluation

Sam Brinton, the Biden administration's fired luggage-stealing nuke official who was busted wearing a fashion designer's clothes he stole from her luggage, will undergo a mental health evaluation as part of an adult diversion program in Minnesota.

Brinton, who identifies as nonbinary and uses "they/them" pronouns was ordered to undergo the treatment after a Monday hearing at the Hennepin County Court, which stemmed from a September luggage theft incident at Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport, Fox9 reported. Brinton will also need to write a letter of apology to the victim, return any stolen property, and perform three days of community service under the program for adult, first-time, nonviolent offenders.

Brinton faced up to five years in prison had his felony theft case proceeded to trial.

In February, fashion designer Asya Khamsin called out Brinton - posting photos of him wearing her designs following a 2018 luggage theft incident at Ronald Reagan Airport in Virginia.

My name is Asyakhamsin tanzanian fashion designer based in houston Texas USA 🇺🇸 I lost my bag 2018 in DCA recently I heard the news on @FoxNews about @sambrinton luggage issue surprisingly I found his images wore my custom made outfitswhich was in the lost bag on 2018 🥹 pic.twitter.com/lJwLHtMJlz — asyakhamsin (@asyakhamsin1) February 20, 2023

Prosecutors alleged that Brinton was caught on security cameras on the afternoon of September 16 with another passenger's navy blue Vera Bradley suitcase, which he stole from the baggage carousel before removing the owner's ID tag and walking away.

After police tracked Brinton down to the InterContinental St. Paul Riverfront Hotel and confronted him, he initially denied taking the luggage. Two hours later, however, he called police back and apologized for not being "completely honest." He said the theft was an accident, and that they were willing to return it and its contents, valued at $2,325.

Last week, Brinton pleaded no contest in another case, after stealing a woman's suitcase at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas in July, 2022. He was handed a 180-day suspended sentence and ordered to pay $3,670.74 in restitution to the victim.