Biden's Job Approval Enters Marianas Trench

As we celebrate America's founding on this 4th of July, mired in inflation that's simply 'not his fault,' President Joe Biden also marks a special occasion - his lowest job approval ratings, ever - all while American pride hits a new low.

According to a new CIVIQS rolling job-approval poll, Biden's job approval has plummeted to 30% - with 57% flatly disapproving of the job he's doing.

Broken down by age group, just 22% of those aged 18-34 approve of the job Biden is doing, 27% for those 35-49, and 32% of those aged 50-64 thought Biden was doing an ok job. Where's Biden's support coming from? Old people - as 39% of those over the age of 65-years-old think Biden's handling his job well.

By political party, 85% of Democrats approve of the way Biden is doing his job, 5% disapprove, and 10% neither approve or disapprove, while 97% of Republicans disapprove vs. 2% who approve (with 2% who neither approve or disapprove). Among independent voters, 59% disapprove, 31% approve, and 10% neither approve or disapprove.

According to an aggregate of polls tracked by RealClear Politics, Biden's approval ratings continue to plummet in comparison to former President Donald Trump at the same point in his term.

On the bright side, no more mean tweets.

As William Campenni notes in American Thinker:

It is so sad today to see a dystopian minority, aided by a dysfunctional media establishment, a depraved polity, and a disloyal corporate class, trash all that is so good in the land wherein they fortunately but ungratefully live. Could not they too join in to say, "I swell with pride and deep within my breast, I thrill to see Old Glory paint the breeze"?

Put another way: