Biden's Kinky They/Them Nuke Official Charged With Another Airport Luggage Theft

A new felony arrest warrant has just been issued for Sam Brinton, the senior Department of Energy official who just weeks ago confessed to stealing luggage at the Minneapolis airport on Sept 16.

Now, the ostentatiously "non-binary" deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition stands accused of perpetrating the same crime at the Las Vegas airport, according to KLAS. The date of the alleged Vegas theft has not yet been publicized.

Brinton's January 2022 appointment to a sensitive nuclear post was hailed as a shining example of the Biden administration's "inclusivity," with Brinton claiming the crown tiara as the barrier-breaking first openly "gender fluid" person to have a federal leadership role.

Brinton's no gender studies grad -- he has dual masters degrees in nuclear science and engineering from MIT. His appointment raised eyebrows, however -- and not only because of his fabulous cross-dressing, which includes wearing stiletto heels to work.

It’s official. As of June 19th, I now serve my nation as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy in the Department of Energy. pic.twitter.com/zLq3Bf97X2 — Sam Brinton (@sbrinton) June 29, 2022

The more people scrolled through Brinton's public social media posts, the stranger things got. Most strikingly, it turns out that the senior U.S. official overseeing nuclear waste -- which in the wrong hands, is suitable for creating a dirty bomb and maybe something worse -- is a vocal aficionado of "puppy play"...

Brinton (left) in a photo we struggle to caption (Metro Weekly via The National Pulse)

...to the extent this fellow granted the DoE's equivalent of a Top Secret clearance -- in a position deemed Critical-Sensitive (CS)/High Risk -- is considered an expert of sorts on puppy play, having participated in a presentation at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Brinton (standing) during an event at the University of Nebraska at Omaha

We'd like to emphasize that this information doesn't come from prying into his personal life, but rather him thrusting his personal life into public view.

Thirty-five-year-old Brinton's senior role puts him above the ordinary "GS" level and among the esteemed ranks of the Senior Executive Service (SES), where his $178,063 salary should be more than ample to fund the luggage purchases of his dreams.

But here we are, with him charged as a serial luggage thief...which may prove to be a kink of a different flavor.

Brinton (right) with Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine (Sam Brinton/Instagram

Which takes us back to his initial thievery. A few weeks after the Minneapolis incident, when police asked Brinton if he'd taken a bag that wasn't his, he at first said "not that I know of." Some time later that day, Brinton contacted the same officer and admitted taking the bag, but blamed tiredness and portrayed it as an accident.

Spinning apparent lie after lie, Brinton said he panicked when he opened the bag and realized it wasn't his, and left the clothing behind in the hotel room. Asked why he took the luggage with him and ditched the woman's clothes, police say Brinton claimed he didn't want to leave the bag because it was "weirder" to leave the bag than the clothes.

Perhaps the honest answer is that the woman's clothes weren't his size.

His claim about mistakenly taking the luggage crumbled when police determined that Brinton wasn't even traveling with a checked bag, but nonetheless proceeded to the baggage carousel and scooped up a suitcase belonged to a woman traveling from New Orleans with her son. Security footage reportedly shows Brinton removed the owner's name tag before strutting off ahead of a speaking engagement with LGBTQ engineering students.

A few weeks later, Brinton jetted off to Europe with the stolen 26-inch, navy blue, hard-sided Vera Bradley roller bag, valued at $295.

When the Minneapolis airport police called, Brinton may have looked something like this

In Las Vegas, he's charged with grand larceny of property valued between $1,200 and $5,000. In Minnesota, he faces a penalty of up to five years in jail, a $10,000 fine or both.

Brinton was already on a temporary leave of absence over the Minneapolis incident. Last week, the White House refused to say if Brinton is still receiving his salary.