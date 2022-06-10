Biden's Presidency Summarized In One Tweet

With markets cratering thanks to a flood of terrible economic data - which is anything but 'transitory' - this tweet by Ross Hendricks sums things up nicely:

Gas is $5 a gallon, 10 year old Honda Civics cost $20k, suburban middle class homes cost half a mil and rent is $2,000 a month



Hope the $3k in stimmy checks was worth it pic.twitter.com/zDQqGA1ofS — Ross Hendricks (@Ross__Hendricks) June 10, 2022

But but...

INFLATION: President Biden says, "There's nobody suggesting there's unchecked inflation on the way, no serious economist." pic.twitter.com/VofmVi4s8e — Forbes (@Forbes) July 19, 2021

This is fine!

Worst consumer confidence IN HISTORY pic.twitter.com/EW5UtBc1AY — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 10, 2022

As a reminder, we're five months away from midterms.