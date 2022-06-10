print-icon
Biden's Presidency Summarized In One Tweet

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Jun 10, 2022 - 08:40 PM

With markets cratering thanks to a flood of terrible economic data - which is anything but 'transitory' - this tweet by Ross Hendricks sums things up nicely:

But but...

This is fine!

As a reminder, we're five months away from midterms. 

