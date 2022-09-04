Biden's Red Rant: Are Conservatives Being Set Up As Scapegoats For Disaster?

Did the establishment just declare open war on conservatives? It's hard to determine what the point of Biden's recent “Red Rant” is, but it does seem like a shot across the bow of anyone that doesn't agree with the authoritarianism of the extreme political left.

An important fact to remember is that these types of speeches are ALWAYS intricately planned. Biden likely didn't write that speech, a team of writers composed it for him. Biden didn't pick the totalitarian blood red lights as his backdrop, someone else planned that out. The two Marines standing behind Biden were clearly meant as message of intimidation; it didn't work but that's besides the point.

The level of hostility in Biden's rant was carefully calculated, it was not haphazard. People like to say that Biden has dementia and is losing his mind, but in this case Biden had very little to do with the production. He is a puppet reading from a teleprompter and everything he says is scientifically constructed by a host of puppeteers.

Biden's statement that “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our republic...” is about as inflammatory as it gets when it comes to presidential declarations. The only step beyond that is to send brownshirts and jackboots door-to-door.

So, what is the motivation of Biden's handlers in this case?

The speech seems to have divided his base voters. Even CNN tried to change the blood red color in Biden's backdrop to pink – The symbolism of death and tyranny was obvious. It is unlikely that the Red Rant was designed to rally Democrats to the extreme leftist cause.

Furthermore, polls indicate severely diminishing confidence in Biden's capacity even as a mascot, with 75% of Democrats hoping for anyone other than Sleepy Joe to run in 2024. The mainstream media has been working overtime to implant the narrative that conservatives will lose in November because of their support for anti-abortion laws at the state level. However, this message has not been shown to translate into anti “MAGA” sentiment. Multiple MAGA candidates have won their primary elections showing no sign of public hostility over abortion laws, at least in the Republican side.

Surveys show that the top concerns of Americans are food security and the economy. Only 8% to 9% of Americans bring up abortion laws as a top concern.

Unless there is a significant improvement in the economic conditions of the US, the probability of a red sweep in November is high. The establishment knows this well. In fact, economic conditions could be considerably worse after November.

The issue here is one of optics, which is why Biden's vitriolic speech against anti-establishment conservatives might be crafted in preparation for a faltering Democratic Party rather than an attempt to “rally the leftist troops.” The US economy is headed for an even more substantial downturn as we head into 2023 as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates into economic weakness and the EU faces energy shortages that could spill over into the global supply chain. Biden's team and the media have been trying to spin the stagflation crisis as if all is well, constantly citing high jobs number created by covid stimulus measures as proof of the strongest economy ever. This spin is about to fall apart as companies advance towards more layoffs at the end of this year.

Biden has done nothing to prepare the public for this eventuality as prices on necessities continue to remain high and average income families are facing financial distress this winter.

It might be in the establishment's best interest to set the stage now for blaming conservatives for disasters they KNOW will occur next year. The message will be: “Look at what happens when you let these right wing lunatics gain government power. The economy crashes!”

Another explanation is that potential election inconsistencies will arise in November and the establishment knows this; so they are building a narrative in advance to attack any conservatives that raise questions and accuse them of “working against democracy” or “insurrection.”

In either case, Biden's speech is not the mere dribblings of an old fool, there is intent and calculated propaganda behind it. We may not know exactly what the true purpose is for months to come.