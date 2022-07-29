Bill Clinton Sets The Record Straight On Definition Of Recession
While this week's Q2 GDP data confirmed that the United States is now in a recession (as traditionally defined - for decades - as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth), the Biden administration, in cooperation with its media lapdogs - and even the 'unbiased' lads at Wikipedia, has been furiously peddling a Sith mind trick that "this is not the recession you're looking for."
Joe Biden again claims "we're not in a recession." pic.twitter.com/7dcGm239eO— TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 28, 2022
The Biden Administration is redefining “recession” in an effort to avoid political backlash.— BowTiedRanger (@BowTiedRanger) July 24, 2022
It's not a recession, it's a 'transition.'
🇺🇸 White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denies claims that the US is in a recession, says "we are in a transition."— Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) July 28, 2022
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen insisted that "This is not an economy that's in recession," before parroting the "transition" narrative.
TREASURY SEC. JANET YELLEN: “This is not an economy that’s in recession. We’re in a period of transition in which growth is slowing, and that’s necessary and appropriate."pic.twitter.com/tzRtURrUH8— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 25, 2022
Nevermind Biden's own economic advisers defining recession as two quarters of negative GDP growth as recently as last May (h/t Philip Wegmann).
Given the recent 'confusion' on the topic, perhaps we need a former president to set the record straight?
"A recession is two quarters in a row of negative growth."— Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) July 28, 2022
