Bill Gates Granted Authority To Buy 2100 More Acres Of North Dakota Farmland

Bill Gates, who already owns close to 270,000 acres of land in the U.S., has been granted the legal authority to buy another 2100 acres in North Dakota despite protests by local residents.

Gates, already the largest farmland owner in the country, has secured the go ahead to buy the land for $13.5 million under his ‘Red River Trust’ company.

Gates is circumventing a 1932 anti-corporate farm ownership law by pledging to lease the land back to farmers after the purchase is complete.

North Dakota’s Agriculture Commissioner, Republican Doug Goehring, previously said that many people feel they are being exploited by the ultra-rich who buy land but do not necessarily share the state’s values. ‘I’ve gotten a big earful on this from clear across the state, it’s not even from that neighborhood,’ Goehring told KFYR-TV. ‘Those people are upset, but there are others that are just livid about this.’

Gates now owns 268,984 acres of multi-use land in 19 states:

As we have previously noted, Bill Gates and other billionaires have been buying up huge amounts of farmland while Americans are being told by neo-feudalist ‘Great Reset’ technocrats that the future is one without private property.

Gates is also intent on pushing 100% synthetic meat products while he buys up record amounts of farmland and monopolizes global food production.

