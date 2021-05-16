Bill Gates Urged To Provide Epstein Evidence To Ghislaine Maxwell Investigators

Bill Gates is being urged to come forward with evidence about his former pedo-pal Jeffrey Epstein, after their years-long relationship continued after Epstein was a known pedophile - and has been cited by anonymous sources as a key factor in Melinda Gates' decision to divorce him, which she began pursuing in 2019 after Gates' relationship with Epstein came under the spotlight.

Attorney Spencer Kuvin, who represents nine Epstein accusers, told The Sun that Gates should step up and volunteer any information on Epstein and his associates that might help in the ongoing investigation into Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's 'Madam.'

"Why are you taking business meetings with a person like that? I question anyone's moral character who chooses to take business meetings with someone who's exhibited that kind of behavior and admitted to that type of behavior." said Kuvin, adding "With Bill Gates, his wealth and investigatory powers, I find it incredibly hard to believe that he would not have known the full extent of the allegations that have been brought against Epstein here for that."

"Remember there's an ongoing investigation regarding Ghislaine Maxwell," Kuvin continued. "So if Mr. Gates, has information that could assist in that investigation, I would say he should step forward."

Gates, much like Prince Andrew, has denied any wrongdoing, and has sought to distance himself from the dead 'financier' despite evidence that the two were much closer than he claims.

"I met him [Epstein]. I didn’t have any business relationship or friendship with him," Gates previously claimed.

Yet, according to the New York Times, Gates and Epstein met at least six times , including visits to Epstein's New York mansion on 'multiple occasions,' staying at least once into the night.

Later that spring, on May 3, 2011, Mr. Gates again visited Mr. Epstein at his New York mansion, according to emails about the meeting and a photograph reviewed by The Times. The photo, taken in Mr. Epsteins marble-clad entrance hall, shows a beaming Mr. Epstein in blue-and-gold slippers and a fleece decorated with an American flag flanked by luminaries. On his right: James E. Staley, at the time a senior JPMorgan executive, and former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers. On his left: Mr. Nikolic and Mr. Gates, smiling and wearing gray slacks and a navy sweater. -New York Times

Curiously, Gates adviser Boris Nikolic (pictured below) was named as a fallback executor in an will Epstein amended days before his August 10 death in a Manhattan jail cell.

"We know historically that numerous other people that and took meetings with Epstein after his conviction, we're just slowly peeling away the layers of this onion of the numerous individuals, high profile individuals that continued with their social and business relationships with that scene after his convictions," said Kuvin. "There are academic institutions and business individuals that were continuing associations with Epstein after his conviction in admissions about what he'd done to young girls."

While Gates has come under renewed fire for his relationship with Epstein, he's also been accused of creepy workplace behavior.

Will Bill come forward?