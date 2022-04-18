Bill Maher Asks Vaccinated Mask-Wearers If They "Keep The Condom On" After Sex

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Comedian and talk host Bill Maher has slammed vaccinated people who refuse to stop wearing face masks, asking if they would keep wearing a condom after sex has ended.

Maher raises the issue in a new comedy special on HBO called Adulting, in which he asks mask wearers “Do you keep the condom on after you f*ck?”

During the special he also thanks the audience for resolving to living their lives rather than hiding in their houses forever.

Maher previously made the same point during a Real Time segment.

“I don’t understand these people,” Maher said, adding “They say they’re going to continue to wear masks even after they sound the all-clear. It’s like having sex with a condom and then saying, ‘You know what? I think I’m going to leave it on for the rest of the night.'”

He went on to explain “you’re never going to have a 100% COVID free atmosphere… there’s always going to be variants, we just have to live again.”

It's #CaliforniaReopening Day! Some vaccinated folks say they’re going to continue to wear masks even after they sound the “all clear.” It’s like having sex with a condom, and then saying, “You know, I think I’ll just leave it on for the rest of the night." pic.twitter.com/nMaiwdDK3t — Real Time with Bill Maher (@RealTimers) June 15, 2021

Despite it being an obvious comedy bit, mask zealots on Twitter failed to see the humour:

Maher: “Do you keep the condom on after you f**k?” No, but you still wore a condom during sex because it stops diseases etc, which also happens to be the point of masking. What a stupid metaphor. https://t.co/G11CfaeIpA — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) April 16, 2022

Fuck bill maher with someone else's used condom. I plan to mask until I'm feeling comfortable enough to remove it in public. It's a piece of cloth but it's kept me from getting it so far. — PoodleHead57 (@PoodleHead57) April 16, 2022

During an appearance last week on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Maher labeled Democrats the party of “no common sense”, explaining that “When people say to me ‘Don’t you think you’ve gotten more conservative?’ No, I haven’t. The left has gotten goofier. So I seem more conservative, maybe, but it’s not me who’s changed.”

He continued, “I’m always saying to the Democrats ‘just don’t be the party of no common sense.’ And you will be surprised with all the amazing success you will have as opposed to what’s going to happen, which is they’re going to get their ass kicked in November.”

* * *

