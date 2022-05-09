Bill Maher Refuses To Follow Democrats Into The Woke Abyss

HBO Host Bill Maher is now openly mocking 'woke' Democrats for dying on the hill of gender politics while more important issues such as Roe V. Wade threaten core Democratic principles.

"Louisiana wants to pass a law that says flat out if you get an abortion, you get charged with murder. Wow," said Maher. "Suddenly getting the right pronoun doesn’t seem so big, does it?"

Kudos to Maher for pointing out his own party's descent into idiocracy.

"Oklahoma already has one on the books. Six weeks, can’t get an [abortion] after six weeks," said the comeidan, adding "Most women don’t even know they’re pregnant at six weeks.

"They don’t even know if they like the guy. Six weeks. That’s a quick look."

Maher even knocked pro-abortion protesters - saying that the claim that ending Roe v. Wade would send abortion rights back 50 years is "factually inaccurate," adding that the ruling is not "settled law," and wouldn't have the impact that pro-choice protesters think it would.

'Most abortions now, even when you go to a clinic, are done with the pill,' Maher said. The pill. And pills are easy to get in America.' 'So, you know, for the people who say we're going back to 1973, we're not. That's just factually inaccurate.' -Daily Mail

Maher even pointed out that abortion rights in many European countries are far more restrictive than in the US.

"The modern countries of Europe are way more restrictive than we are or what they're even proposing," said Maher. "If you are pro-choice, you would like it a lot less in Germany, and Italy, and France, and Spain, and Switzerland."

This week Bill Maher learned European countries have far more restrictive abortion laws than we do in America and that women report being pro-life more often than men. How many people have no clue about this or about fetal pain science? If they did, some might change. pic.twitter.com/8RjUXtrbVX — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 8, 2022

Germany, France and Spain all set an abortion limits at 14 weeks into the pregancy, with Italy and Switzerland setting the cap at 12 weeks. Even the more liberal Norway and Denmark set the limit at 12 weeks, with Sweden limiting abortions at 18 weeks. In the U.S., only 22 states set abortion limits at 20 weeks or less, according to the Guttmacher Institute, and most states that have set a shorter time frame cannot enforce the law as they have faced numerous legal challenges. -Daily Mail

Meanwhile, Maher also put Democrats' primal screaming over Roe v. Wade in perspective, saying "This whole bulls*** argument about, 'Well, it's settled law.' So was segregation," adding "So that's a bulls*** argument. It's what you think."

The rational Democrat strikes again...