Bill Maher Slams Gender Reassignment For Kids, LGBTQ+ Everything

Bill Maher slammed the relatively new trend of kids coming out as transgender because it's 'trendy' - as simply being gay 'is not hip enough.'

The "Real Time" host began by noting that before 1946, just 0.08% of the population identified as LGBTQ, which shot up to 2.6% among Baby Boomers, 4.2% with Gen X, 10.5% among Millennials, and 20.8% among Gen Z.

"It wasn't that long ago that when adults asked children what they wanted to be when they grew up, 'They meant what profession,'" Maher joked, after asking why it's off-limits to even ask if it's strange that the number of Americans identifying as LGBTQ has doubled with each passing generation.

"If we follow this trajectory, we will all be gay in 2054," Maher continued.

The HBO host also noted a recent claim by the ACLU that the Roe v. Wade controversy is affecting LGBTQ people more than heterosexual couples - saying that while we should always be respectful of people's lifestyle choices, "Someone needs to say it – not everything’s about you. It’s okay to ask questions about something very new."

Maher then brought up hormone therapy for children.

"We’re literally experimenting on children," he said, adding that we have no idea what the long-term effects will be. "but logic tells you there’s going to be problems" including bone density and fertility.

"It’s not a lifestyle decision."

"Never forget children are impressionable and very, very stupid," Maher continued. "A boy who thinks he’s a girl maybe is just gay – or whatever ‘Frazier’ was," adding "being a girl doesn’t mean you have to act like a Kardashian."

"There are other solutions than 'hand me the dick saw.'"

"I understand that being trans is different, it’s innate," the host said. "But kids do have phases. Kids are fluid about everything. If they know at age 8 what they wanted to be, the world would be filled with cowboys and princesses ... I wanted to be a pirate. Thank God no one scheduled me for eye removal and peg leg surgery."

Watch: