Biology Teacher Reinstated After Refusing To Use Trans Student Pronouns

A biology teacher who was suspended last week after refusing to use transgender students' preferred pronouns was reinstated after over 400 people showed up at the school's auditorium last Wednesday - most of whom were there to support the educator.

Darren Cusato

Biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato was suspended by officials at South Side Area School District in rural Beaver County, PA, despite citing religious beliefs for his refusal use the trans students' pronouns.

"My uncle Daren is standing up for what is right, even though he is standing by himself. I am thoroughly embarrassed that South Side School District has taken this arbitrary stance in choosing to align with the one percent," said Cusato's niece - one of 40 people who spoke at the meeting, most in support of his reinstatement.

South Side Area School District board

"I am standing up here tonight to ask you to separate these two things: the very divisive but trendy topic of pronouns and the precedent that you are setting, which is that teachers need to modify their engagement of students based on how that student feels," said another.

One speaker slammed the district for acting out of fear of "getting sued," according to WPXI.

"We shouldn’t be afraid of being sued. Fine. If you want to sue us, sue us. Let’s take it to the Supreme Court. Let’s take it all the way," she said.

Others argued in favor of the school - with one woman insisting that "Transgender students have a right to be identified by their chosen name, their pronouns. School staff must use that name."

"If we allow a teacher, particularly one with a highly-regarded reputation, to model that these children don’t deserve acknowledgement of who they are, then the children we are trying to protect are in even greater danger," said another trans-defender.

After Cusato's reinstatement, the district announced plans to rewrite a new policy on the subject at a future meeting.