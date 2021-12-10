Black Lives Matter Calls For Xmas Boycott Of "White Companies"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The Black Lives Matter organisation has prompted backlash by explicitly calling for a boycott of “white companies” over Christmas.

In a promotional graphic on its website and shared on social media, BLM states “We’re dreaming of a #Blackxmas. That means no spending with white companies from 11/26/2021 – 01/01/2022.”

The organisation further stated that the point of the effort is not to “replace white-capitalism with Black-capitalism,” but instead to “shake off the call to rampant consumerism and use our dollars intentionally to build Black community.”

Critics, including other black activist groups, noted that the message being put out by BLM is negative and segregationist and will result in “an unhealthier racial climate.”

BLM demands that its followers "DIVEST FROM WHITE CORPORATIONS" for the month of December.https://t.co/7O6GTCKuVB — Free Black Thought (@FreeBlckThought) December 8, 2021

Instead of simply promoting a message to buy from black owned businesses, the movement is actively encouraging supporters to boycott other businesses based on the skin colour of their owners.

BLM further claims on its website that “white-supremacist-capitalism invented policing, initially as chattel-slavery-era “paddy rollers,” in order to protect its interests and put targets on the backs of Black people,” further claiming that this is still happening now.

It continues, “#BlackXmas challenges us to shake off the chains of consumerism and step fully into our own collective power, to build new traditions, and run an offense as well as a defense.”

We were trying to be nice. Really it's not so much about framing as about not being self-destructively racist. — Free Black Thought (@FreeBlckThought) December 8, 2021

Do you actually think this racist nonsense boycott isn't going to engender a backlash of greater proportions against black owned businesses? That's what @FreeBlckThought is referring to — Reality Bites (@Right2BeReal) December 8, 2021

What is a "white company," anyway? That's far more amorphous than even a white person. Is a company white if more than 50% of its shareholders are white? Or is it based on the employees? Are we going with the one drop rule here? — Michael Rio Stover (@RioStover) December 8, 2021

Here's the deal. How do you know if a buisness is black owned or not? I drive Amazon vans. So you would think I was working for a white company. But all drivers are out sourced to smaller companies. And ours is owned by our Black owner. — Maggy (@Maggy97024568) December 8, 2021

if you pick up your iPhone/iPad to go to this website, is that supporting a white-owned business (Apple)? or if you use your Chase credit card to support a black-owned business, is that supporting a white-owned business (JPMorganChase), as well? lol. i have many, many questions. — Jared C. (@jayctigerfan) December 8, 2021

There should be a sign on the front of every business which identifies the ownership by race, sex, creed, ethnicity, religion (denomination, too), Party membership, and even gender for those inclined. — Sunny Day (@UnimportantNow) December 8, 2021

I'm confused...I remember #BLM looting and destroying black owned businesses just last year..... — Jagheart (@Jagheart3) December 8, 2021

When I first saw the headline this morning it reminded me of the “Don’t buy from Jews” slogan used in Germany in the thirties. It’s a horrifying mindset. — Uta Gröschel (@utagro) December 8, 2021

