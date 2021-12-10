print-icon

Black Lives Matter Calls For Xmas Boycott Of "White Companies"

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Friday, Dec 10, 2021 - 04:20 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The Black Lives Matter organisation has prompted backlash by explicitly calling for a boycott of “white companies” over Christmas.

In a promotional graphic on its website and shared on social media, BLM states “We’re dreaming of a #Blackxmas. That means no spending with white companies from 11/26/2021 – 01/01/2022.”

The organisation further stated that the point of the effort is not to “replace white-capitalism with Black-capitalism,” but instead to “shake off the call to rampant consumerism and use our dollars intentionally to build Black community.”

Critics, including other black activist groups, noted that the message being put out by BLM is negative and segregationist and will result in “an unhealthier racial climate.”

Instead of simply promoting a message to buy from black owned businesses, the movement is actively encouraging supporters to boycott other businesses based on the skin colour of their owners.

BLM further claims on its website that “white-supremacist-capitalism invented policing, initially as chattel-slavery-era “paddy rollers,” in order to protect its interests and put targets on the backs of Black people,” further claiming that this is still happening now.

It continues, “#BlackXmas challenges us to shake off the chains of consumerism and step fully into our own collective power, to build new traditions, and run an offense as well as a defense.”

*  *  *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here.Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.

0