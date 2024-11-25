Blinken Comes Under Fire Over State Department 'Therapy Sessions' After Trump Win

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has come under fire after the Washington Free Beacon reported earlier this month that the State Department held therapy sessions for employees who couldn't handle President-elect Trump's election win.

"I am concerned that the Department is catering to federal employees who are personally devastated by the normal functioning of American democracy through the provision of government-funded mental health counseling because Kamala Harris was not elected President of the United States," said Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) in a letter to Blinken last week.

According to the Free Beacon, two alleged therapy sessions were held after Trump's victory, with sources telling the outlet that one session amounted to an information "cry session," Fox News reports.

Meanwhile, a State Department email sent to agency employees touted an "insightful webinar where we delve into effective stress management techniques to help you navigate these challenging times."

"Change is a constant in our lives, but it can often bring about stress and uncertainty," reads the email. "Join us for an insightful webinar where we delve into effective stress management techniques to help you navigate these challenging times. This session will provide tips and practical strategies for managing stress and maintaining your well being."

Issa slammed the reported sessions as "disturbing," adding that "nonpartisan government officials" should not be having a "personal meltdown over the result of a free and fair election."

While the Republican lawmaker acknowledged that the mental health of the agency’s employees was important, he questioned the use of taxpayer dollars to counsel those upset about the election, demanding answers on how many sessions have been conducted, how many more are planned, and how much the sessions are costing the department. Issa also raised fears that the sessions could also call into question the willingness of some of the State Department's employees to carry out Trump’s new vision for the agency. -Fox News

"The mere fact that the Department is hosting these sessions raises significant questions about the willingness of its personnel to implement the lawful policy priorities that the American people elected President Trump to pursue and implement," Issa said. "The Trump Administration has a mandate for wholesale change in the foreign policy arena, and if foreign service officers cannot follow through on the American people’s preferences, they should resign and seek a political appointment in the next Democrat administration."