Blinken Dubiously Hails Harris As A 'Leading Voice' Of US Foreign Policy

At a moment President Biden hasn't been seen by anyone - or even photographed - in about a week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday is seeking to assure the public that the president will remain "intensely focused" on work that remains in the next since months, chiefly foreign policy issues.

Blinken cited Biden's work on "bringing peace to the Middle East and dealing with Russia's ongoing aggression" - though we can imagine the reality is that admin officials and a teams of staffers, and not Biden himself, will be handling these things.

The other dubious statement from Blinken concerned Vice President Harris' supposed foreign policy credentials...

"Blinken, speaking to reporters, said Vice President Kamala Harris has been a leading voice for U.S. foreign policy and diplomacy, adding that she was a very strong, effective and deeply respected voice for the United States around the world," as cited in Reuters.

This begs the question: is she a "deeply respected voice" around the world? A clip of Harris previously weighing in on the Ukraine crisis from 2022 has resurfaced and is going viral. We should look no further than this...

Me and the girlies talking geo politics 💅

Is this something that Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping respects? Or are they laughing?

Blinken on Tuesday continued to claim that somehow she's a foreign policy heavyweight. "I’ve seen her not only around the world, but I’ve seen her on the most critical foreign policy questions of our time, in the Situation Room at the White House, at the Oval Office with the president," he told a press briefing.

And now the endorsements are rolling in from Democratic national security insiders, per The Washington Post:

Some of the most senior foreign policy leaders in the Democratic Party endorsed Vice President Harris’s bid for president on Tuesday, declaring in an open letter that she has more international experience than most recent incoming presidents and expressing confidence that she is the “best qualified person” to lead the country. The more than 350 signatories to the letter, which was obtained by The Washington Post, add to voices within the Democratic Party seeking to cement Harris’s role as nominee following President Biden’s withdrawal from his reelection bid on Sunday. They include former national security advisers Susan Rice and Thomas E. Donilon; former secretaries of state John F. Kerry and Hillary Clinton; former secretaries of defense Chuck Hagel and Leon Panetta; and former top intelligence officials Michael Hayden and James Clapper.

Let the Democratic deep state's crowning begin.

But Trump actually previously summed up her experience and 'statesmanship' more accurately in the following clip:

Trump talks Kamala Harris with Tucker:



"She speaks in rhyme. It's weird, the whole thing is weird"



"The bus will go here and then the bus will go there because that's what buses do"



🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/BnKo6PuLVH — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 3, 2024

But we are being told she is going to "stand up to dictators" and command respect around the world. Perhaps more accurately she would serve as a useful puppet for the Washington foreign policy blob, in continuation of the same ole interventionist and neocon policies which have marked the past couple decades, much like Biden.