'BLM Supporter' Starts GoFundMe Page For Christmas Parade Massacre Culprit

Update : A spokesperson for GoFundMe confirmed to FOX Business that the fundraiser was removed from the platform because it violated the GoFundMe Terms of Service. The spokesperson also said that the organizer attempting to raise money for Brooks has been banned from using the platform for future fundraisers.

"Fundraisers with misuse are very rare, and we take all complaints very seriously. Our team works with law enforcement to report issues and assists them in any investigations they deem necessary," the spokesperson said.

As Summit News' Paul Joseph Watson detailed earlier, a person professing his support for Black Lives Matter started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Christmas parade massacre culprit Darrell Brooks, asserting that Brooks was a victim of racism.

Yes, really.

Brooks was charged with five counts of intentional homicide after ramming his SUV into dozens of people during the horrific attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

A GoFundMe page started by someone identifying as James Norton of Waukesha claims that Brooks is innocent and that his treatment is merely another example of institutionalized racism.

“On November 21st, 2021 our dear friend Darrell Brooks was arrested for allegedly driving his car into a parade, as someone who knows Darrell personally I can tell you that he would NEVER do such a thing and I know he is innocent of what he was charged with,” Norton wrote.

“Clearly there is more to the story the media is not telling us and I am seeking to raise the bail so Darrell can be released and speak his truth to his side of the story in this tragic situation that sees another black man behind bars in a purely political and racist trial.”

“There is no excuse for this continued treatment of black Americans by prosecutors around the country, everyone must be presumed innocent until proven guilty and we ask that he be treated equally as anyone else in this country would be treated and he should be released until found guilty.”

The post concluded with the hashtags #BLM, #IStandWithDarrell, #NoJusticeNoPeace, and #RacismIsReal.

Of course it remains entirely possible that the page could have been started by a troll to make Black Lives Matter supporters look bad.

However, given that BLM agitators haven’t hesitated to raise money to get violent criminals out of jail before on multiple occasions, don’t rule out the creator being a genuine leftist.

As we highlight in the video below, the media is still reporting that the attack was a “car crash” or an “accident” and repeating the proven lie that Brooks was fleeing from a crime scene.

