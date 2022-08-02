"The Blood Is On His Hands": Giuliani Slams Soros After Billionaire Claims DAs Aren't To Blame For Crime Wave

Billionaire agitator George Soros has penned an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal defending 'his' District Attorneys against accusations that their soft-on-crime approach is responsible for soaring crime across the country.

"I have been involved in efforts to reform the criminal-justice system for the more than 30 years I have been a philanthropist ... Yet our system is rife with injustices that make us all less safe," Soros writes, adding: "We need to acknowledge that black people in the U.S. are five times as likely to be sent to jail as white people. That is an injustice that undermines our democracy."

In recent years, reform-minded prosecutors and other law-enforcement officials around the country have been coalescing around an agenda that promises to be more effective and just. This agenda includes prioritizing the resources of the criminal-justice system to protect people against violent crime. It urges that we treat drug addiction as a disease, not a crime. And it seeks to end the criminalization of poverty and mental illness.

According to Soros, citing "the most rigorous academic study," the "violent crime in recent years has generally been increasing more quickly in jurisdictions without reform-minded prosecutors," and "Murder rates have been rising fastest in some Republican states led by tough-on-crime politicians."

Notice the focus on "rising" vs. "historic highs" experienced across major cities, under the watch of 'his' DAs.

What else does Soros blame?

A "disturbing rise in mental illness among young people due to the isolation imposed by Covid lockdowns"

A "pullback in policing in the wake of public criminal-justice reform protests"

And "increases in gun trafficking."

Except that Soros' DAs are so universally bad they're facing recalls. In 2020 under Soros-funded District Attorney George Gascón, the city of Los Angeles saw a 36% increase in homicides, which LA County Sheriff, Alex Villanueva, blamed on the DA..

The widespread uptick in crime is the direct result of Gascón’s election as DA of L.A. County and his failure to prosecute offenses, according to Villanueva. Since Gascón took office, 2,690 cases—about 30 percent—“that normally would have gone through were rejected,” he told the Epoch Times.

Gascón’s attempt to “reimagine public safety” with a series of new policies, or directives, had been widely criticized by deputy district attorneys, lawyers, current and former officials, and families of victims. Now, the DA is facing a recall (which election observers won't be able to view).

You see this very obvious hit and run incident?



District Attorney George Gascon was incredibly light in sentencing the attacker. And he deflected criticism.

In San Francisco, Soros-funded DA Chesa Boudin has seen a flood of departures from his office due to his criminal justice reform policies.

Boudin campaigned on a platform to end mass incarceration, eliminate cash bail, and vowed to create a panel to review sentencing and potential wrongful convictions. Following his election in November 2019, Boudin announced he would deemphasize the prosecution of drug cases, so-called quality-of-life cases, and property offenses.

Under his watch, vehicle break-ins increased 100-750% in parts of the city between 2020 and 2021, with the number of reported vehicle thefts reaching 1,891 in May 2021—more than double the 923 reported in May 2020.

San Francisco also recorded one of the largest increases in burglaries among major cities last year, with a jump of 47 percent—a trend that has continued this year. Fatal and nonfatal shootings in the first six months of this year were up more than 100 percent from the year-earlier period, increasing to 119 from 58, the city’s police chief said at a July press conference.

More than 700 people died of drug overdoses in 2021 in the city, a record that is likely to be surpassed this year, according to the chief medical examiner.

Rudy Giuliani - the former Mayor of New York City whose claim to fame was a massive reduction in crime (and who's traded barbs with Soros in the past), isn't letting the billionaire off the hook.

"If there is one single person responsible for the record increases in murder and violence in America’s cities it’s George Soros," Giuliani said in a Monday tweet.

"Major contributor to BLM, Antifa, Democrat Party, Biden, Harris and 40 or so pro Criminal DAs. The blood is on his hands," he added.

Meanwhile, citizens in major cities have a (possibly brief) opportunity to apply for concealed-carry permits in the wake of a US Supreme Court decision in June, which struck down New York's longstanding requirement for people to show "special need" to do so.

With crime spiking under Soros-funded DAs, perhaps now more than ever one should focus on self defense.