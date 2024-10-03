Boise State, Wyoming Forfeit Volleyball Games To Trans-Equipped San Jose State

The growing female athletes' revolution against "inclusion" gone mad has escalated, with the Boise State Bronco and Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball teams forfeiting games against conference rival San Jose State, in apparent objection to the Spartans roster including an alleged male-to-female trans player.

The Spartans rolled into the weekend with a sparkling 9-0 record -- and controversy over the squad's senior outside/right side hitter Blaire Fleming, who is one of the team's top players in terms of kills and points. The buzz was killed, however, when Boise State announced it would take a conference loss rather than play the Spartans. The school did not give a reason for the decision, but the motive seems clear to all observers.

At the center of the controversy: San Jose State's Blaire Fleming

On Tuesday, the Wyoming Cowgirls followed suit with this announcement:

"After a lengthy discussion, the University of Wyoming will not play its scheduled conference match against San José State University in the UniWyo Sports Complex on Saturday, Oct. 5. Per Mountain West Conference policy, the Conference will record the match as a forfeit and a loss for Wyoming.

That move appeared to be a change of course brought about by political pressure. Wyoming had initially declared it would play the game, but reversed that decision after state legislators began organizing a letter to the university's president and athletic director.

The developments were applauded by former Kentucky Wildcat swimmer Riley Gaines, who's been leading the revolt against the woke contamination of women's sports:

LETS GOOOO. University of Wyoming is the third school to forfeit their match against SJSU because they have a man on their women's team



This is the way. Do not comply. Major kudos to @WYO_Volleyball @BroncoSportsVB @SUUVolleyball 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼https://t.co/xhmh9SxS4k — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 1, 2024

Last week, Fleming's teammate, Brooke Slusser, joined a lawsuit against the NCAA, which accuses the organization of violating Title IX by permitting male athletes to compete against women and enjoy access to women's locker rooms. The suit asserts that including male-to-female trans players not only disadvantages women but also presents a safety hazard...as highlighted in this video shared by Republican Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn:

Complete slap in the face to every single female athlete. Why is the @NCAA pretending that it is “fair” for biological men to compete against women?



Just look at how hard and fast biological male Blaire Fleming from @SanJoseStateVB hits this ball – unfair AND dangerous. pic.twitter.com/wJQkYn1hfa — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) September 12, 2024

According to a passage of the legal complaint reviewed by Cowboy State Daily...

“Brooke estimates that Fleming’s spikes were traveling upward of 80 mph, which was faster than she had ever seen a woman hit a volleyball...The girls were doing everything they could to dodge Fleming’s spikes but still could not fully protect themselves."

In addition to asserting that the situation gives her Spartans an unfair advantage, Slusser also said she was troubled that Fleming requested to share a room with her on the team's road trips, only to eventually admit that he was a man who wanted to be a woman.

Brooke Slusser has joined a lawsuit against the NCAA, objecting to her own team's use of a male player who shares their locker room and distorts competition (SJSU photo)

Speaking to Outkick, Slusser's attorney, Bill Bock, said the entire situation is a bad mix of physical danger and injustice:

''One thing that's important in this case is really the physical safety issues in volleyball...and that's what they're facing in practice every day. So it's just a crazy, misguided policy that steals athletic dreams from women and gives them to men, and at the same time, puts women's health and safety in danger."

Earlier in September, Southern Utah University volleyball was first to forfeit to the Spartans. That was a nonconference loss; the Boise State and Wyoming forfeits represent far larger sacrifices as losses in Mountain West Conference competition. When the Wyoming forfeit is put on the books this weekend, San Jose State will be 3-0 in the league standings -- with two of the wins coming by forfeit.

The Wyoming Cowgirls have forfeited their Oct 5 game against San Jose State

The mother of a player on a team that played the Spartans twice said the situation took a toll on her daughter, who was heavily using ice to soothe her arms that were repeatedly being hammered by Fleming's spikes. She told Reduxx:

"[Fleming] was basically unstoppable at times. [She] was jumping so high that I was concerned our blockers could not defend against such a fast-moving hit...Coincidentally, those two games, my daughter's stats were not as good as most other games. Her stats were dramatically different because she was trying to compete against a male who my daughter said would stare her down after plays and was extremely arrogant."

Outkick also reports that San Jose State players were allegedly ordered not to discuss Fleming's true gender with anyone outside the squad -- and ominously warned that "things would go badly" for anyone who violated the directive. With her participation in the lawsuit, Slusser violated that order in a big way.