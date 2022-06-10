With Border Cities Swamped, Biden To Bus Migrants Deeper Into US

With border cities overwhelmed by a record surge in migration, the Department of Homeland Security is planning to start transporting migrants into cities away from the border, according to DHS documents reviewed by NBC News.

Los Angeles has been designated as the first city to be the recipient of the transported migrants, with Albuquerque, Houston, Dallas and others to follow. In a statement to NBC, DHS said "no decision has been made."

Away from microphones, DHS officials jokingly refer to the scheme as the "Abbott plan," according to an unidentified official who spoke to NBC. That's a reference to Texas governor Greg Abbott, who earlier this year sent at least 10 busloads of illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C. as a means of redistributing the wealth of inbound Latin American diversity.

At the time, Customs and Border Protection commissioner Chris Magnus said Abbott's shipping of immigrants made CBP's job more difficult.

Texas taxpayers paid for those buses, but the federal embrace of the Abbott plan will put all taxpayers on the hook for who knows how much. The new scheme will be managed by the Southwest Border Coordination Center, a joint undertaking of CBP, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other agencies.

The busing plan is Washington's answer to overflowing shelters run by charitable and nongovernmental organizations in border cities. In April, CBP tallied a record-breaking 234,088 migrant encounters.

NBC's revelation of the Biden administration plan comes the same week that a massive migrant caravan has begun a thousand-mile trek from Mexico's Guatemala border to the Rio Grande. Numbering upwards of 12,000, the group paused Wednesday in the town of Huixtla while the Mexican government issued work visas that will ease their travel throughout Mexico and up to the U.S. border.

On Friday, Biden is expected to sign an international declaration on migration at the poorly-attended "Summit of the Americas" that he's hosting in Los Angeles. According to AP, the declaration will "call for more pathways to legal status, mechanisms to reunite families, more efficient and humane border controls and improved information sharing."