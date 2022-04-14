Border Control Agents Completely Cleared Of "Whipping" Migrant Charges

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

In news almost completely ignored by the corporate media, border agents who were accused of ‘whipping’ Haitian migrants last year have been completely cleared of all charges.

Fox News was the only network to cover the development.

After playing a clip of the head of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas vowing back in September 2021 to get the investigation wrapped up in days, anchor Bret Baier stated “we are just getting to the back end of this investigation where the guys are not being punished… and remember how much coverage was given to that moment.”

Analyst Brit Hume responded “Right and you know at first it looked bad. And the explanation was available within a matter of 24 or 48 hours. It didn’t stop President Biden from coming out and saying these border agents were going to pay.”

Hume continued, that Biden “has been notably silent on this since and now we know probably was inevitable that they have been cleared of doing anything wrong there. They were using their reigns to deal with the horses.”

“This is another example of the administration on the border and border issues. They slow-walk these issues because I think in the end they believe that their constituents in the Democratic Party want these migrants to come and come by the hundreds of thousands,” Hume concluded.

Watch:

As we reported at the time, Democrats and leftists in the media spread the fake claims in order to distract from the unfolding crisis on the border.

Even the photographer who took the images chimed in and stated that no ‘whipping’ took place.

“Some of the Haitian men started running, trying to go around the horses,” Paul Ratje said, adding “I’ve never seen them whip anyone… He was swinging it, but it can be misconstrued when you’re looking at the picture.”

After even CNN’s Jake Tapper admitted the insinuation that Border Patrol agents ‘whipped’ migrants was “patently false,” and that pictures of the incident were grossly taken out of context, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki declared that it didn’t matter and that the administration’s reaction to the incident would not change.

.@PressSec says that the distinction between whipping immigrants and using horse reins does not change the circumstances regarding the investigation and disciplining of border patrol agents.



"Our reaction to the photos has not changed." pic.twitter.com/a6eAHF7N24 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 27, 2021

Border agents involved in the incident were suspended, while their colleagues were forced to undergo woke re-education training, all because they were trying to do their jobs properly.

