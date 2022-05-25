Border Patrol Agent Killed Texas Shooter After Rushing In With No Backup

The man who brought down the Texas elementary school shooter on Tuesday was a US Border Patrol agent who rushed in without backup and killed the assailant.

18 children were killed along with a teacher when the suspected gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, entered the school and began shooting - only to be taken out by the agent.

"A Border Patrol agent who was nearby when the shooting began rushed into the school without waiting for backup and shot and killed the gunman, who was behind a barricade," reported the Associated Press. "The agent was wounded but able to walk out of the school."

As FoxLA's Bill Melugin reported on Tuesday, "an elite BORTAC Border Patrol agent is believed to have shot and killed the gunman at Robb Elementary School today."

NEW: Border Patrol sources tell me an elite BORTAC Border Patrol agent is believed to have shot and killed the gunman at Robb Elementary School today. I’m told he entered with a tactical team while TX LEOs were engaged w/ barricaded shooter. Agent was injured. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 25, 2022

According to the US Customs and Border Protection website, BORTAC stands for Border Patrol Tactical Unit, which "provides an immediate response capability to emergent and high-risk incidents requiring specialized skills and tactics." The unit was created in 1984 in order to deal with rioting at border detention facilities, and "quickly evolved and acquired additional skill sets in high-risk warrant service; intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance; foreign law enforcement" and now, school shootings.

In a Tuesday night address following the shooting, President Biden pounced on the opportunity to push for gun control. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, on the other hand, kept politics out of his response.

"Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde," he said, referring to the town in which the shooting occurred located around 85 miles west of San Antonio. "Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering."