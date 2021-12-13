Border Patrol Agents Forced To Undergo Woke Re-Education Training Amid Massive Immigration Crisis; Report

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

While the United States faces the greatest immigration crisis in its history, the department of Customs and Border Protection is forcing Border Patrol agents and other staff to undergo “unconscious bias” training, according to reports.

The Washington Free Beacon reports that agents are today being educated on “the impact of stereotypes and unconscious biases” in a seminar hosted by Susan Fleming, who is described as an “expert in gender bias”.

The report further notes that the seminar “will draw on academic research, business experience, and unique perspectives to explore the complex web of beliefs and biases that influence our interactions with colleagues, as well as discussing strategies for individuals and organizations to start overcoming unconscious biases.”

In other words, its some woke bullshit re-education camp.

Speaking to the Beacon, an anonymous Department of Homeland Security official commented “CBP doesn’t have the people to properly patrol our nation’s borders but we do have the time to step away from work hours to have a conversation on ‘unconscious bias.'”

Earlier this year, the conduct of border patrol agents came into focus when the media and the Biden administration hyped up hysteria over photos appearing to show Haitian migrants being whipped by agents with horse reigns.

Cursory inspection of the incident proved that was total bunk, but the White House Press Secretary later stated that it didn’t matter, and there still needs to be investigation and reform.

In October, the former chief of the Border Patrol Rodney Scott warned that an unprecedented number of illegal immigrants are being allowed to pour over the border, with over 90% remaining undocumented.

Scott also outlined that the Biden administration is still paying contractors who were supposed to build the border wall up to $5 million per day even though all construction has been halted.

On the surge of illegals at the border, Scott said the Biden administration is purposefully “choosing not to take simple, common-sense steps to secure the border.”

“I personally participated in some of the transition meetings; my staff participated in all of the transition meetings; we made it very clear that if we dropped all the initiatives that had been put in place over the last several years that we would get an influx of mass migration that we would not be able to control,” he further proclaimed. “The result of that is the message goes out, and then instead of having a couple hundred encounters a day, we quickly went up to about 6,000 encounters a day,” Scott urged.

WATCH:

Border patrol agents are also facing re-education training regarding vaccine mandates, with CBP’s own internal documents showing that up to half of its force face being fired for refusing the shots.

Former chief operating officer of CBP Mark Morgan, who obtained the internal report, told Fox News that Biden’s vaccine mandate is “going to take an agency that’s already gone through an unbelievable catastrophic crisis on the southwest border and deplete its resources further.”

