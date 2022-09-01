Border Patrol Agents: White House Press Secretary Is Either "Extremely Dumb Or Flat-Out Lying" About Migrant Crisis

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit news,

Border Patrol agents have described White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre as “extremely dumb” following her claims earlier this week that migrants are not “walking across” the southern border.

As we highlighted, Jean-Pierre sparred with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy who asked her “Somebody unvaccinated comes over on a plane, you say that’s not okay. Somebody walks into Texas or Arizona unvaccinated, they’re allowed to stay?”

The Press Secretary asserted that “That’s not how it works. It’s not like someone walks over,” to which Doocy shot back “That’s exactly what is happening! Thousands of people are walking in a day.”

The back and forth between the two continued Wednesday as Doocy pointed out that there is a Fentanyl epidemic being fuelled by illegal border crossings:

Fox News reports that Border Patrol agents responded to Jean-Pierre’s comments with disbelief.

“How out of touch can this administration possibly be?” one agent said adding, “Well, I guess this is a new level.”

“There’s only two reasons she said that, and that is either she is extremely dumb or she is flat-out lying and hopes America is so stupid we would believe her,” another agent commented.

The agent continued, “18 USC 1001 says it is a federal crime to knowingly make false statements to the U.S. government. Too bad the government is not held to the same standard as the citizenry, and that is assuming [Jean-Pierre] is not dumb but just a liar.”

Another agent told the network “She is absolutely ignorant to the reality of all the documented footage or just continuing [Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas’ delusional lie,” adding that “This administration must believe that the American people are fools like their mainstream media comrades.”

“Has [Jean-Pierre] ever visited the actual border to see for herself what is happening? Nope,” another agent proclaimed.

National Border Patrol Council president Brandon Judd urged that “I watch these people walk across the border every single day. We see it. It’s disgusting what we’re seeing. And she knows exactly what’s happening. But she’s deflecting. She’s lying. She knows that the mainstream media isn’t going to cover this issue.”

Judd continued, “They don’t care that hundreds of thousands of people are dying because of drug overdoses because of these illegal immigrants that are coming across the borders illegally, that the cartels then create the opportunities. They don’t care what is currently happening. They know that it’s not hurting them. So, they’re going to continue to lie to the American public.”

The Border Patrol are being told to literally unlock gates for illegal immigrants to walk into the country and get bussed to cities like New York.

According to data from Customs and Border Protection, more than two million people have attempted to cross the border in the 2022 fiscal year so far.

That figure equates to a 22 year high.

Raul Ortiz, The Head of The U.S. Border Patrol has also testified under oath that he believes the Biden administration’s policy of “no consequences” for illegal immigrants trying to enter the country has made the border less safe, caused an exponential increase in people attempting to cross, and has directly caused what he believes constitutes a “crisis”.

