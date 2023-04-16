Border Patrol "Brace For F**king Impact" As End Of Trump-Era Immigration Policy Looms

Earlier this week, President Biden signed a joint resolution ending the COVID-19 national emergency on Monday, bringing an end to some of the emergency authority the president and Congress wielded to deal with the pandemic. The real authority granted to the executive during the pandemic was in the public health emergency, and that won’t be ended until May 11.

And that means the lifting of Title 42 restrictions on border-crossers and the nightmare scenario of tens of thousands of illegal aliens rushing the border. Biden has severely curtailed the asylum program already but has yet to deal with the potential flood of illegals from Central America who will attempt to cross the border once Title 42 is lifted.

Border Patrol agents are being given limited word on how to prepare for a flood of illegal immigrants when Title 42, a major Trump-era expulsion order, ends May 11, according to two agents who spoke anonymously with the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) and an internal Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memo.

“There are thousands and thousands just waiting for Title 42 to end. I would say a fear is that the Biden admin has no clue just how bad it’s going to get. We can barely actively patrol the border now. When Title 42 ends, all of our resources, all of our little manpower that we do have, are going to be focused on processing. Field work will nearly cease to exist in my opinion,” one Border Patrol agent working along the southern border told the DCNF.

One agent working along the southern border, who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak, told the DCNF that the extent they were told about preparations was just to “brace for fucking impact” and to prepare to “weather the storm.”

“Most of the time, we are just told that Title 42 will end eventually and to be mentally prepared for the influx of migrants when it does. Regular line agents don’t seem to be offered an outline or plan as to how we will actually deal with the large numbers at the processing level,” the second agent said.

There are only so many ways to control our sovereign border and, as Rick Moran writes at PJMedia.com, what Biden is finding is that Trump’s policies don’t look so bad now that he has the responsibility to protect us.

“At this point, I can’t tell the difference between Biden immigration policy and Trump immigration policy,” one asylum officer told CNN.

One policy among them - once described as “cruel” and “inhuman” - is reinstating family detention at the border.

Will AOC be crying at empty fences again?

Some asylum officers are none too pleased with Biden’s Trumpy policies.

“It feels like Groundhog Day,” another asylum officer told CNN. “With the Trump era, it felt like we had really gotten to rock bottom and when Biden took over, it seemed like a light ahead of us. It feels very disheartening.”

Rick sums up the situation perfectly:

Asking Biden and the Democrats to apologize for all those nasty things they said about Trump and his policies is a waste of time. But they know the truth. They know that Trump chose the correct path to deal with a nearly impossible situation.

But it would be nice if Mayorkas or Biden acknowledged at least in some respect.