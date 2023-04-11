Bragg Sues Jim Jordan To Stop 'Brazen And Unconstitutional' Attack On Trump Prosecution

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday sued Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) in an effort to keep House Republicans from asking questions about federal funds used by the city to indict former President Donald Trump.

In a 50-page lawsuit filed in the Southern District of New York, Bragg accused Jordan of a "brazen and unconstitutional attack" on his prosecution of Trump, and a "transparent campaign to intimidate and attack" Bragg, who unveiled 34 felony charges against Trump over alleged attempts to cover up a potential sex scandal during the 2016 Presidential campaign.

Bragg seeks to bar Jordan and his Congressional allies from enforcing a subpoena sent to Mark Pomerantz, who formerly headed up the DA's Trump investigation and later wrote a book detailing his experience. Pomerantz resigned weeks after Bragg took office early last year, after deciding not to seek an indictment of Trump, according to the NY Times.

Jordan responded on Tuesday, slamming Bragg.

"First they indict a President for no crime. Then, they sue to block congressional oversight when we ask questions about the federal funds they say they used to do it," he said.

Bragg's office has repeatedly accused House Republicans of illegally meddling in a criminal investigation. Republicans, meanwhile, say they have oversight powers over Bragg's unprecedented step of indicting a former US President who is currently running for office.