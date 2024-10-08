Brazil Reinstates X After Musk Meets Demands

Five weeks after Brazil's full Supreme Court upheld a nationwide ban on social media platform X, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Tuesday authorized the restoration of service.

The move comes after X ultimately complied with all of de Moraes' demands - including blocking certain accounts from the platform, paying outstanding fines, and naming a new legal representative, AP reports.

Elon Musk's X was blocked on Aug. 30 after refusing to block certain accounts implicated in investigations of alleged spreading of distorted news and what court officials said is hate speech.

An estimated 20-40 million people use X in Brazil, a country of 213 million people.

Last month Musk fired off multiple X posts that criticized de Moraes, with one saying that "he should be impeached for violating his oath of office" and that his "actions are against the will of the Brazilian people he is supposed to represent."

The unbanning came hours after Brazil's top prosecutor's office issued a legal opinion that it no longer sees any reason to prevent X from being reinstated.