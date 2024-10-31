"A Breach Of Protocol": White House Overrode Stenographers, Altered "Garbage" Transcript

In a mad scramble to cover for President Biden calling half of the country "garbage," White House press officials altered the official transcript, overriding official stenographers who objected to the alterations, the Associated Press reports.

According to the pre-altered transcript, Biden said "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters — his — his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American."

However White House press office added an apostrophe, reading "supporter's" rather than "supporters," in order to peddle the falsehood that Biden was criticizing comic Tony Hinchcliffe, who referred to the US island territory of Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage."

The change was made after the press office “conferred with the president,” according to an internal email from the head of the stenographers’ office that was obtained by The AP. The authenticity of the email was confirmed by two government officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters. The supervisor, in the email, called the press office’s handling of the matter “a breach of protocol and spoliation of transcript integrity between the Stenography and Press Offices.” -AP

According to the email, the press office demanded that stenographers quickly produce a transcript of Biden's call with Latino activists to discuss Hinchicliffe's comments, while Biden's social media team posted on X that he was not calling all Trump supporters garbage - and that he was specifically referring to the "hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally."

The two-person stenography team on duty that evening, a "typer" and a "proofer" said that any edits to the official transcript would have to be approved by their supervisor, the head of the stenographer's office - who was unavailable. Because of this, the White House press office went ahead and published an altered transcript on the White House website and distributed it to the press and social media in a mad scramble.

The supervisor did not like that...

"If there is a difference in interpretation, the Press Office may choose to withhold the transcript but cannot edit it independently," wrote the supervisor, adding "Our Stenography Office transcript — released to our distro, which includes the National Archives — is now different than the version edited and released to the public by Press Office staff."

How Biden's "garbage" has become a raging, and criminal, dumpster fire pic.twitter.com/vjmpR7fCG3 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 1, 2024

The supervisor, a career White House employee, raised concerns about the alteration in an email to White House communications director Ben LaBolt, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and other officials.

"Regardless of urgency, it is essential to our transcripts’ authenticity and legitimacy that we adhere to consistent protocol for requesting edits, approval, and release," he wrote.

The alteration was done as the White House scrambled to respond to a cascade of press inquiries over Biden's comments - which completely upstaged Kamala Harris' closing argument speech outside the White House.

As journalist Michael Shellenberger points out, it was likely illegal.

The Presidential Records Act prohibits altering official transcripts, which is what the White House did. And the alteration makes no sense. The White House is now claiming Biden was referring to the racism of Trump's supporters, but the transcript refers to "his supporter's." pic.twitter.com/XaTFXowY2t — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) October 30, 2024

Biden's comment was a gift to the Trump campaign, which immediately capitalized on it - fundraising off the quote, while Trump himself held a photo op inside a garbage truck on Wednesday.

Harris also moved to quickly distance herself from Biden's comments, telling reporters "I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for."

Meanwhile, House Republicans have been discussing launching an investigation into the fabrication - with House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-(NY), and House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, R-(KY), on Wednesday accusing the White House of "releasing a false transcript" of Biden's remarks, and called on White House counsel Ed Siskel to retain documents and internal communications related to Biden's remarks and the transcript.

"White House staff cannot rewrite the words of the President of the United States to be more politically on message," the lawmakers wrote, noting that it may have been a violation of the Presidential Records Act of 1978.