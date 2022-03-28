Breaking Down The 2800-Page, $1.5 Trillion Omnibus Bill 2022

The Omnibus Bill 2022 (Continuing Appropriations Act) is 2,800 pages long and amounts to just over $1.5 trillion in spending, 'RandoLand' breaks down the details, pork'n'all...

DIVISION A—AGRICULTURE, RURAL DEVELOPMENT, FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION, AND RELATED AGENCIES

DIVISION B—COMMERCE, JUSTICE, SCIENCE, AND RELATED AGENCIES APPROPRIATIONS

DIVISION C—DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE APPROPRIATIONS

DIVISION D—ENERGY AND WATER DEVELOPMENT AND RELATED AGENCIES APPROPRIATIONS

DIVISION E—FINANCIAL SERVICES AND GENERAL GOVERNMENT APPROPRIATIONS

DIVISION F—DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY APPROPRIATIONS

DIVISION G—DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR, ENVIRONMENT, AND RELATED AGENCIES APPROPRIATIONS

DIVISION H—DEPARTMENTS OF LABOR, HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, AND EDUCATION, AND RELATED AGENCIES APPROPRIATIONS

DIVISION I—LEGISLATIVE BRANCH APPROPRIATIONS

DIVISION J—MILITARY CONSTRUCTION, VETERANS AFFAIRS, AND RELATED AGENCIES APPROPRIATIONS

DIVISION K—DEPARTMENT OF STATE, FOREIGN OPERATIONS, AND RELATED PROGRAMS APPROPRIATIONS

DIVISION L—TRANSPORTATION, HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, AND RELATED AGENCIES APPROPRIATIONS

DIVISION M—COVID SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS

DIVISION N—UKRAINE SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS

DIVISION O—EXTENSIONS AND TECHNICAL CORRECTIONS

DIVISION P—HEALTH PROVISIONS

DIVISION Q—CONSUMER PROTECTION

DIVISION R—FAFSA SIMPLIFICATION

DIVISION S—VETERANS MATTERS

DIVISION T—CREDIT UNION GOVERNANCE MODERNIZATION ACT

DIVISION U—ADJUSTABLE INTEREST RATE (LIBOR) ACT

DIVISION V—HAITI DEVELOPMENT, ACCOUNTABILITY, AND INSTITUTIONAL TRANSPARENCY INITIATIVE ACT

DIVISION W—VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN ACT REAUTHORIZATION ACT

DIVISION X—INTELLIGENCE AUTHORIZATION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022

DIVISION Y—CYBER INCIDENT REPORTING FOR CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE ACT OF 2022

DIVISION Z—ISRAEL RELATIONS NORMALIZATION ACT OF 2022

DIVISION AA—TRANS-SAHARA COUNTERTERRORISM PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM

DIVISION BB—EB–5 REFORM AND INTEGRITY ACT OF 2022

DIVISION CC—BURIAL EQUITY FOR GUARDS AND RESERVES ACT

DIVISION DD—AUTHORIZATION OF APPROPRIATIONS FOR HIGH TECHNOLOGY PILOT PROGRAM

DIVISION EE—EXTENSION OF VISA WAIVER PROGRAM FEES

DIVISION FF—AVAILABILITY OF TRAVEL PROMOTION FUND FOR BRAND USA DIVISION GG—COOPERATIVE PROJECT AGREEMENT

DIVISION HH—OTHER MATTERS

A program that encourages food stamp recipients to drink fluid milk

A grant program for assisting the pets of victims of domestic violence victims

$35 million for the Community Connect Grant Program

$437 million for the broadband loan and grant pilot program

$62.5 million for telemedicine and distance learning services

$2 billion for plants that use carbon subsurface utilization and storage systems

$62 million for direct/guaranteed loans and grants

$46.9 million of it for the Census of Agriculture

$3.3 million for the Office of Under Secretary for Research, Education, and Economics

$4.3 million for the Office of ethics

$1.4 million for the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

$7.1 million for the Office of the Chief Financial Officer

$84.7 million for the Office of the Chief Information Officer

$11.3 million for the Office of Budget and Program Analysis

"the Chair may accept and use any gift or donation to carry out the work of the Commission"

Including $1 million for the Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Black Boys

The council is headed by Kamala Harris

With $25 million for body cams

$10 million for crisis stabilization and community reentry grant programs

$5 million for children of incarcerated parents demonstration programs

$185 million for grants to improve the functioning of the criminal justice system

$4 million for a drug data research center to combat opiod abuse

$5 million for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains Act grants

$8 million for the rural violent crime initiative

$2 million to support child advocacy training in post-secondary education

$3.5 million for a grant program to replicate family-based alternative sentencing pilot programs

$3 million for a national center on restorative justice

$12 million for the Capital Litigation Improvement Grant program

$3 million for the Missing Americans Alert Program

$10 million for training state/local LEOs to respond to persons with mental illness/disabilities

$2.4 million for the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System

$10 million for "culturally specific" services to victims

Including $11 million for a "restorative justice" grant program for domestic violence and sexual assault

$19 million for cases under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act

Such sums as may be necessary for the Civil Rights Division election monitoring program

$18 million of which for overhead expenses

$157 million for the Short Range Ballistic Missile Defense Program

$108 million for the Iron Dome system

Additional $13.8 million for the Inspector General

Amounts will be obtained through collections of fees and charges

With an additional $7.35 million for the SPR Petroleum Account

With an additional $2.2 million for administrative expenses

$1.5 million for three feasibility studies

$27 million for the Hattiesburg, MS federal courthouse

$55.4 million for the Clarksburg, WV federal courthouse

$52 million for demolition costs in Chicago, IL

$85.5 million for the Chattanooga, TN federal courthouse

$22.5 million for the San Juan, PR federal courthouse

$138 million for the Hartford, CT federal courthouse

Additional $288,000 for Judicial Disabilities and Tenure

Yes, TARP that was passed in 2008. That TARP.

To be collected with fees

Including $258,000 for "unforeseen emergencies of a confidential nature"

$150 million for FEMA housing/food for detained illegals

$27.5 million of which is for environmental compliance and restoration

Including $13 million for repairs and restoration

Including $24 million for repairs, restoration, and renovation

$210 million for alterations, revitalizations, and alterations

$852 million payment to the institute

Including $3.3 million for the 400 Years of African-American History Commission Act, a federally funded national celebration of the 400 year anniversary of slaves arriving in Virginia (the anniversary was in 2019)

For carrying out titles II, III, XVII, and XXI, and section 2821 of the PHS Act, titles II and IV of the Immigration and Nationality Act, and section 501 of the Refugee Education Assistance Act, with respect to immunization and respiratory diseases

These funds were restricted from going to Planned Parenthood by President Trump, but the Biden administration rolled back those restrictions

The security detail is authorized to make arrests and perform proactive investigations

- $138 million for Demonstration and Pilot projects

- $6 million for the Workforce Data Quality Initiative

- $300.9 million for the dislocated workers assistance national reserve

- $1 billion for dislocated worker employment and training activities

- $870 million for adult employment and training activities

$2.9 billion for grants to states for adult employment and training activities

Programs authorized by the Workforce Innnovation and Opportunity Act include:

$20,000 for the Vice President

$40,000 for the President Pro-Tempore of the Senate

$40,000 for the Senate Majority Leader

$10,000 for the Senate Majority Whip

$10,000 for the Senate Minority Whip

$15,000 for Senate President Pro Tempore Emeritus

$5,000 for each Chairman ($195,000 total), $5,000 for Chairmen of Minority/Majority Conference Committees

$30,000 for representation allowances of Majority and Minority Leaders of Senate

$343,000 for Office of Vice President

$796,000 for the Office of President Pro-Tempore

$343,000 for Office of President Pro Tempore Emeritus

$5,906,000 for Offices of Majority and Minority Leaders

$3,774,000 for Offices of the Majority and Minority Leaders

$16,900,000 for Committee on Appropriations

$1,813,000 for Conference of Majority and Conference of Minority ($3.6 million total)

$900,000 for Offices of the Secretaries of the Conference of the Majority and Conference of the Minority

$1,852,000 for Majority and Minority Policy Committees ($3.7 million total)

$562,000 for the Office of the Chaplain

$28,091,000 for the Office of the Secretary

$98,563,000 Office of the Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper

$2,038,000 for the Offices of the Secretaries for the Majority and Minority

$7,500 each for the Secretary of the Senate, Senate Sergeant at Arms, Doorkeeper of the Senate, and Secretaries for the Majority/Minority

A. $34,949,640 for House Leadership Offices, including:

- $10,036,950 for Office of the Speaker, $35,000 expense account for the speaker

- $3,565,870 for the Office of the Majoroity Floor Leader

- $10,036,950 for the Office of the Minority Floor Leader

- $2,962,080 for the Office of the Majority Whip

- $2,684,990 for the Office of the Minority Whip

- $2,831,400 for the Republican Conference

- $2,831,400 for the Democratic Caucus

B. $774,400,000 for Members' Clerk Hire, official expenses, and official mail

C. $15,435,000 for Compensation of Interns in Member Offices

D. $438,000 for Compensation of Interns in House Leadership Offices

E. $1,943,910 for Compensation of Interns in Standing, Special, and Select Committee Offices

F. $345,584 for Compensation of Interns in House Appropriations Committee Offices

G. $167,101,000 for Standing, Select, and Special Committee Employees

H. $29,917,250 for Committee on Appropriations

I. $288,480,800 for compensation of officers and employees