British School Kids Wrongly Taught Historical Figure Was Black; Report

Children at schools in the UK are being taught that St Hadrian, an abbot who played a pivotal role in the early history of the English Church, was black, despite the fact that there is no record of him being black at all.

The Telegraph reports “The Dark Age abbot St Hadrian of Canterbury has been referred to as a ‘black scholar’ in primary school teaching material, despite the holy man being of north African origin and not black.”

🔴 Schoolchildren taught St Hadrian was ‘black’ scholar – even though he wasn’t https://t.co/XYY2DTTZcY — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 9, 2023

Hadrian was from Cyrenaica, a region that is now Libya, meaning he was likely of Berber descent.

Yet material that is being used in schools to teach ‘black British history’ describes Hadrian as “a black scholar [who] becomes abbot of an abbey in Canterbury”, the Telegraph notes.

Historian Dr Zareer Masani told the outlet that it’s yet another example of “absurd wokedom” that is “reaching across millennia to claim people of colour”.

Dr Alka Sehgal-Cuthbert, director of the race relations group Don’t Divide Us, added “The compulsive search for ‘lost’ black Britons is not only embarrassing, but it weakens and distorts the truth value of the claim being made.”

“This is bad enough for content aimed at adults. For school purposes, where the main aim is to educate the young, it is unconscionable,” Sehgal-Cuthbert further asserted, urging “What kind of society is so casual about curriculum content, that it either thinks political interests supersede educational ones, or it can’t tell the difference anymore?”

This is far from an isolated incident. The report notes that Roman emperor Septimius Severus previously appeared in teaching materials and books as a ‘black Briton’ despite not being black.

Roman emperor hailed as ‘black Briton’ by the BBC, the Museum of London, Black Lives Matter & Puffin books – even though he wasn’t black, nor British



Utterly pathetic rewriting of our history!https://t.co/Irr5OCebjt — Martin Daubney 🇬🇧 (@MartinDaubney) October 31, 2023

In another incident, the BBC had to remove a plaque it had installed celebrating the “first black Briton” after scientific evidence revealed the person was not African, but from Cyprus.

"BBC plaque to mark earliest black Briton removed because she ‘was from Cyprus’



"New DNA analysis suggests BBC programme's claims about the origins of 'Beachy Head Lady' were wrong"https://t.co/hriOgF95X8 — Tony Dowson (@TonyDowson5) October 25, 2023

Some teaching materials have also seriously claimed that Britain was a black country and that black people built Stonehenge, despite there being no concrete evidence at all to back up the assertions.

This bizarre quest to make everything black has also translated over to entertainment, where black actors have been cast as non-black historical figures such as Anne Boleyn, wife of King Henry VIII:

Remember the black Anne Boleyn series? It was a flop! pic.twitter.com/ldHmYnXJuG — OrgConservAmericans (@OCAmericans) December 10, 2023

And Hannibal:

Once again we have a black actor playing a white historical figure. Hannibal was white, as was Cleopatra. Hijacking our history again. https://t.co/zU4J5FJtbe — James (@jden1035) November 13, 2023

And Cleopatra:

Debate has gone back and forth over the casting of a Black actress in the role of Clepatra as others stated that is not true to the real life race of the Queen. @AliMirajUK asks: Should an actor's skin colour be a relevant factor when casting historical figures? pic.twitter.com/CeEdOd3XlG — LBC (@LBC) May 13, 2023

The bizarre race swapping agenda doesn’t end there:

If something purports to be a documentary or historically accurate, rather than fiction, it should actually be accurate — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2023

Isaac Newton is depicted as Indian in the Newest Episode of Doctor Who pic.twitter.com/woDj9eb6ZQ — ɖʀʊӄքǟ ӄʊռʟɛʏ 🇧🇹🇹🇩 (@kunley_drukpa) December 2, 2023

Doctor Who changed the ethnicity of the Toymaker character from Asian to a white German man so they could make him racist, according to the show’s head writer.https://t.co/WJ7ZIQIO8h — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 10, 2023

“Why does it matter if the actor playing a white character is black?”



Ok, now imagine if they did this: pic.twitter.com/fFB38kxVJq — Anti Woke (@ANTlWOKE) March 28, 2023

