print-icon
print-icon

British School Kids Wrongly Taught Historical Figure Was Black; Report

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Dec 13, 2023 - 08:30 AM

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Children at schools in the UK are being taught that St Hadrian, an abbot who played a pivotal role in the early history of the English Church, was black, despite the fact that there is no record of him being black at all.

The Telegraph reports “The Dark Age abbot St Hadrian of Canterbury has been referred to as a ‘black scholar’ in primary school teaching material, despite the holy man being of north African origin and not black.”

Hadrian was from Cyrenaica, a region that is now Libya, meaning he was likely of Berber descent.

Yet material that is being used in schools to teach ‘black British history’ describes Hadrian as “a black scholar [who] becomes abbot of an abbey in Canterbury”, the Telegraph notes.

Historian Dr Zareer Masani told the outlet that it’s yet another example of “absurd wokedom” that is “reaching across millennia to claim people of colour”.

Dr Alka Sehgal-Cuthbert, director of the race relations group Don’t Divide Us, added “The compulsive search for ‘lost’ black Britons is not only embarrassing, but it weakens and distorts the truth value of the claim being made.”

“This is bad enough for content aimed at adults. For school purposes, where the main aim is to educate the young, it is unconscionable,” Sehgal-Cuthbert further asserted, urging “What kind of society is so casual about curriculum content, that it either thinks political interests supersede educational ones, or it can’t tell the difference anymore?”

This is far from an isolated incident. The report notes that Roman emperor Septimius Severus previously appeared in teaching materials and books as a ‘black Briton’ despite not being black.

In another incident, the BBC had to remove a plaque it had installed celebrating the “first black Briton” after scientific evidence revealed the person was not African, but from Cyprus.

Some teaching materials have also seriously claimed that Britain was a black country and that black people built Stonehenge, despite there being no concrete evidence at all to back up the assertions.

This bizarre quest to make everything black has also translated over to entertainment, where black actors have been cast as non-black historical figures such as Anne Boleyn, wife of King Henry VIII:

And Hannibal:

And Cleopatra:

The bizarre race swapping agenda doesn’t end there:

*  *  *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch.

0
Loading...