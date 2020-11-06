British Woman Threatened With Police Visit For Not Downloading NHS COVID-Tracking App

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A British woman says she was threatened with police visiting her home if she did not download the NHS coronavirus ‘track and trace’ app.

LockdownSkeptics.org features the story of a woman from Skipton who tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately self-isolated.

“This was followed by “in excess” of 20 text messages demanding that she download the NHS App. She did not do so since she doesn’t want to be followed round by it and she’s self-isolating anyway. She was then telephoned by the Test and Trace system and the caller threatened her with a “police check at your address if you do not download the app.” Utterly furious, she ended the phone call and is waiting to see what happens next.”

The NHS ‘track and trace’ app is completely voluntary and authorities have no grounds to enforce its adoption legally. This is yet another example of how bureaucratic control freaks are simply inventing laws and justifying the intimidation others by means of coronavirus hysteria.

As we previously highlighted, authorities appear to be deploying more draconian crackdown measures as more stringent lockdown measures are reintroduced.

This includes cases where police are quizzing people on what they are about to purchase before they enter grocery stores.

As of last night, England entered another debilitating nationwide lockdown that will last until at least December 1st.

