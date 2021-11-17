"Brutal": Rep. Boebert Rips 'Jihad Squad' Omar For 'Paying Husband' And Eric Swalwell For 'Sleeping With The Enemy'

After House Democrats, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger voted 223-207 to censure GOP Repo. Paul Gosar over a now-deleted tweet of the altered intro to "Attack on Titan" in which he appears to slay President Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Lauren Boebert took to the House floor on Wednesday to give Democrats a piece of her mind.

First, she ripped "Jihad Squad member" Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) for allegedly paying her husband "and not her brother-husband" over $1 million in campaign funds, adding "this woman is on the foreign affairs committee while praising terrorists."

Boebert also laid into "my colleague, and three-month presidential candidate from California - who is on the intelligence committee - slept with feng-feng, a Chinese spy."

Watch:

Brutal! @laurenboebert went in for the KO and knocked them out. pic.twitter.com/Rbz7cMNFgI — Kambree (@KamVTV) November 17, 2021

Both Swalwell and Omar responded Wednesday after the rant:

Weird. If I had done anything wrong the FBI would have raided my house. They didn’t (and went as far to issue a statement saying I did nothing wrong). BUT yesterday they did raid the home of @laurenboebert’s campaign manager. They’re always projecting. https://t.co/FLCkPghbsr — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 17, 2021

Luckily my dad raised me right, otherwise I might have gone to the floor to talk about this insurrectionist who sleeps with a pervert. I am grateful I was raised to be a decent human and not a deprived person who shamefully defecates & defiles the House of Representatives. 🙏🏽 God https://t.co/F5W9LBzjCZ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 17, 2021

Are you not entertained?