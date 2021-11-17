print-icon

"Brutal": Rep. Boebert Rips 'Jihad Squad' Omar For 'Paying Husband' And Eric Swalwell For 'Sleeping With The Enemy'

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021 - 10:00 PM

After House Democrats, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger voted 223-207 to censure GOP Repo. Paul Gosar over a now-deleted tweet of the altered intro to "Attack on Titan" in which he appears to slay President Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Lauren Boebert took to the House floor on Wednesday to give Democrats a piece of her mind.

First, she ripped "Jihad Squad member" Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) for allegedly paying her husband "and not her brother-husband" over $1 million in campaign funds, adding "this woman is on the foreign affairs committee while praising terrorists."

Boebert also laid into "my colleague, and three-month presidential candidate from California - who is on the intelligence committee - slept with feng-feng, a Chinese spy."

Both Swalwell and Omar responded Wednesday after the rant: 

Are you not entertained?

