Did Bud Light Go 'Woke' With Trans-TikTok Star? Boycott Calls Intensify

by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Apr 02, 2023 - 09:30 PM

The manliest beer in America for hardworking, blue-collar folks seems to have found a new spokesperson this weekend during the March Madness Final Four basketball games: trans-TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

We're not entirely sure if it's an April Fool's joke or if Bud Light, owned by Belgian company AB InBev, sponsored Mulvaney, but it sure appears so. Here's what the trans-TikToker said:

"Verified Happy March Madness!! Just found out this had to do with sports and not just saying it's a crazy month! In celebration of this sports thing @budlight is giving you the chance to win $15,000! Share a video with #EasyCarryContest for a chance to win!! Good luck! #budlightpartner. "

Bud Light also appears to have created a special edition Dylan Mulvaney Can to celebrate his 365 days of girlhood. 

Add Bud Light to the list of corporations going ultra-'woke.' 

... and just like that, those on Twitter have already called for boycotts of the beer. 

Perhaps now it will be "Miller Time" for boycotters. 

