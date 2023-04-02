Did Bud Light Go 'Woke' With Trans-TikTok Star? Boycott Calls Intensify

The manliest beer in America for hardworking, blue-collar folks seems to have found a new spokesperson this weekend during the March Madness Final Four basketball games: trans-TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

We're not entirely sure if it's an April Fool's joke or if Bud Light, owned by Belgian company AB InBev, sponsored Mulvaney, but it sure appears so. Here's what the trans-TikToker said:

"Verified Happy March Madness!! Just found out this had to do with sports and not just saying it's a crazy month! In celebration of this sports thing @budlight is giving you the chance to win $15,000! Share a video with #EasyCarryContest for a chance to win!! Good luck! #budlightpartner. "

Dylan Mulvaney has become the new brand ambassador for Bud Light. 🍺



The beer brand even made a special edition Dylan Mulvaney Can 🥤celebrating his 365 days of girlhood.



(This is not April Fools, it’s actually real)



🍺🍻🍺😒🍻🍺🍻 #dylanmulvaney #trans #transgender pic.twitter.com/xuu87WxrvZ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 1, 2023

Add Bud Light to the list of corporations going ultra-'woke.'

... and just like that, those on Twitter have already called for boycotts of the beer.

Hey @BudLight - You can keep your piss water no matter what but now I will never buy another can of@Budweiser ever again since you chose to sponsor Dylan Mulvaney!



I'm calling on all Americans to boycott Budweiser and all of their products! — Ray 'Cutter' Spaulding (@CryptidsAuthor) April 2, 2023

Time to boycott Budweiser it's the only language they will understand #BoycottBudweiser @budweiserusa https://t.co/ngpJTQ9SC3 — Itsallnuts (@Itsallnuts2) April 2, 2023

Hey @budweiserusa.



Your products will never be welcome in my home again.#BoycottBudweiser



You make shitty beer and even worse virtue signals. pic.twitter.com/XxwSJKlStf — CptnTightPantz (Freedom/Liberty) (@CptnTightPantz) April 2, 2023

Perhaps now it will be "Miller Time" for boycotters.