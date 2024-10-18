"Bullshit Jobs" - Tucker Carlson Explains How 'They' Got So Rich

As Victor Davis Hanson detailed yesterday, the election is finally shaping up to be not only liberal Democrat Harris versus conservative Republican Trump.

Instead, it has become a larger contest between those who talk down to their fellow Americans and those who are increasingly sick and tired of being lectured.

None other than Tucker Carlson took up the 'them and us' narrative in a fantastic speech

"In the last election Biden voters owned 70% of the wealth in the United States and Trump voters owned 30% and I thought to myself: on the one hand it's like okay Republican Party's now the party of working-class people great but then I thought how did they get 70% of the wealth they don't do anything?"

"Actually," Carlson goes on, "they have no skills. There's nothing they do that we really need."

"If your average Biden voter somehow like got pulled out of the workforce, would you be okay?"

"How long do you think this country could survive without private equity? A week? Before we all just starve to death.

"How long could you and your family make it without a DEI consultant on site? ...I'm serious. Could you get to Halloween? Or will one of your little children stare up at you with doe eyes and say, Mommy, I need a DEI consultant. I need it now. Honestly, I need a school counselor or some heavy set nurses who can convince me to go trans. I need that."

"Honestly, I need Tim Walz talking to me about my sex life in high school. Really, I need a creep like Tim Walz. No, I do. I need that... Not creepy okay let's your instincts be your guide on that one let me just say as I always would tell my children someone seems creepy he is."

"Am I indicting him for the crime nope I don't have any evidence. I don't need any that guy's a creep, sorry. Chances are my dogs would bark at Tim Walz if he came over to my house, 100%. Oh yeah they would. They'd back him into a corner and be like, stop that! And they wouldn't stop. Because they know.":

"But the point is that entire, not just political party, but class of people has created an entire economy and credentialing system to reward themselves with money and power that is not deserved."

"That's exactly the truth. I don't like to swear, but the phrase bullshit jobs is a real thing. Those are all bullshit jobs, every single one of them..."

"And yet they're lecturing people who, I don't know, plumb your house, keep you from getting murdered, put out the fires when they start, rescue you after a car crash on the highway, build the building you live in, pave the road you drive on, grow the food you eat."

"Those are the deplorables? Really? Good luck when the power goes out, honey. You can call your average college administrator to save you."

Watch the full speech below: