Busted: Kamala Harris Plagiarized "At Least A Dozen Sections" Of Book On Crime

Kamala Harris' plagiarism apparently goes far beyond Trump and Biden's economic plans.

In a Monday thread on X by investigative journalist Christopher Rufo, we learn that famed Austrian "plagiarism hunter" Dr. Stefan Weber found that "Kamala Harris plagiarized at least a dozen sections of her criminal-justice book, Smart on Crime," and "even lifted material from Wikipedia."

We can begin with a passage in which Harris discusses high school graduation rates. Here, she lifted verbatim language from an uncited AP/NBC News report: pic.twitter.com/pZv5mD3m5t — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2024

In another section of the book, Harris, without proper attribution, reproduced extensive sections from a John Jay College of Criminal Justice press release. She and her co-author passed off the language as their own, copying multiple paragraphs virtually verbatim. Here is the excerpt, with abbreviations, such as percentages and state names, treated as verbatim substitutions:

In a section about a New York court program, Harris stole long passages directly from Wikipedia—long considered an unreliable source. She not only assumes the online encyclopedia's accuracy, but copies its language nearly verbatim, without citing the source. Here is Harris's language, based on the page as it appeared in December 2008, before she published the book:

Harris also copied language from a Bureau of Justice Assistance report report, which was linked in the the Wikipedia entry. Here is the passage in Harris's book, with duplicated material in the other column:

Finally, when attempting to write a description of a nonprofit group, Harris simply lifted promotional language from an Urban Institute report, and failed to cite her source: