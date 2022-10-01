California City Holding 'Groceries For Guns' Drop-Off Event

The California coastal community of San Luis Obispo has allocated $12,000 for a 'Guns for Groceries' drop-off event, in which Californians who drop off 'assault rifles' will receive a $200 grocery store gift card, while handguns, other rifles and shotguns will be worth $100 each.

Those turning in non-operating guns will receive $50.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9am - 1pm.

The event is designed to clear the streets of unwanted guns that are not in use and inherited firearms that residents would like to discard but don’t know where or how to do so. Gun enthusiasts initially perceived the event as a gun grab until San Luis Obispo Police Captain Fred Mickel explained the program is not targeting responsible gun owners. -Epoch Times

The event comes at state Attorney General Rob Bonta comes under fire for asking major credit card companies to slap codes on purchases from gun stores in order to track who's buying what.

Fortunately for gun owners who wish to remain anonymous, the Guns for Groceries event is no-questions asked, and drivers will remain anonymous when they drive up to drop off the guns (no word on whether they - or some other agency - will run plates, of course).

Firearms turned in must be unloaded and packed in the trunks of vehicles upon arrival. Ammo will not be accepted, according to Captain Mickel - who has run similar programs in Petaluma, Sacramento, and Los Angeles County, and told the Epoch Times that there is no political agenda underlying the program.

The collected guns will be destroyed (totally).