California Votes To Approve $150K In Taxpayer-Funded Home Loans For Illegal Aliens

Update : Big surprise!! They passed it!!

BREAKING: The California State Senate just voted overwhelmingly to pass AB 1840, which allows illegal aliens to apply for taxpayer funded down payments on homes up to $150,000.



An unbelievable betrayal of the citizens of their state. pic.twitter.com/WX3i4F1imM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 27, 2024

As a reminder, US median home prices are already at record highs... so what exactly do they think this free-money will do?

* * *

As Eric Lundrum detailed earlier, via American Greatness,

The state of California could soon pass a law that will make illegal aliens eligible to receive as much as $150,000 in taxpayer-funded loans to purchase new homes.

According to Fox News, the “California Dream for All” act is likely to pass through the overwhelmingly Democrat-controlled state legislature.

The bill would implement a statewide program that provides 20% in down payment assistance, as high as $150,000, for illegals who seek to buy homes in the state.

The only requirements to apply are that one must be a first-time homebuyer and a first-generation homebuyer; the program will also require income levels to be below a certain limit relevant to the county where the applicant lives.

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) has not yet said whether or not he will sign the bill into law.

A spokesman for his office said that the governor “doesn’t typically comment on pending legislation,” but that “if the bill reaches his desk, the Governor will evaluate it on its merits.”

Democrats in the state have defended the bill, claiming that it simply promotes equality and gives the same opportunities to illegals that American citizens would have.

Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula (D-Calif.), the author of the bill, has claimed that the legislation would still require applicants to meet federal requirements, which includes providing either taxpayer identification or a Social Security number, both of which are things that illegals are generally not supposed to have.

“We simply wanted to be as inclusive as possible within our policies so that all who are paying taxes here in our state were able to qualify,” said Arambula. “Without the intentional law that we are introducing, we felt that there were complexities and questions that many in the immigrant community would have.”

A similar effort is ongoing in the state of Oregon, being carried out by a taxpayer-funded organization called Hacienda CDC, which is offering handouts of up to $30,000 exclusively to illegal aliens as down payment assistance in buying new homes.