California Democrat Revives Bill To Release Longtime Convicts Who Have 2 Murder Convictions

How many murders is too many to get out of prison?

Apparently three, according to a California Democrat who has recently revived a bill that would grant early release to prisoners serving life sentences without the possibility of parole - a sentence which is typically reserved for those who have committed the most violent and egregious crimes - murderers, rapists, and repeat offenders whose actions were beyond the pale.

However, under SB 94, spearheaded by State Senator David Cortese (D), the doors could soon be open for some of these offenders return to society. The bill primarily targets those sentenced before June 5, 1990, when voters passed Proposition 115 which expanded the state's ability to impose life without parole for particularly heinous crimes. Those who have served 25 years or more could petition for early release, with eligibility based on a range of factors including "childhood trauma," military service, cognitive impairments, and even age-related conditions that supposedly reduce the risk of future violence.

The list of those exempt from early release has raised eyebrows - which includes only those who committed first-degree murder of a police officer, killed three or more people, or engaged in sexual violence, such as a rape-homicide, any of which would make an inmate ineligible for release. This means that someone convicted of two murders could still appeal - as long as one victim wasn't a police officer and neither crime involved sexual acts.

Cortese argues that many of these prisoners, who have languished behind bars for decades, are now classified as low-risk according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation's own assessments. He contends that the bill simply introduces a judicial review process for cases that have not been reconsidered in years.

However, as The Center Square reports, the San Diego Deputy District Attorneys Association has voiced strong opposition, urging lawmakers to consider the potential risks to public safety. The association pointed out that California voters, through Proposition 115, clearly expressed a desire to keep the most dangerous criminals behind bars for life. They argue that SB 94 undermines this mandate by creating presumptions favoring the release of individuals convicted of serious crimes.

"By enacting Proposition 115, the voters of this state have told us they want to keep the worst of the worst in prison where they belong," wrote SDDDAA ion opposition. "By creating presumptions favoring the release of these murderers, SB 94 will create unjustifiable risks to public safety."

California State Sen. Minority Leader Brian Jones (R-San Diego) added that "SB 94 could literally let hundreds of the most heinous murderers out of prison early, even if they were sentenced to life without parole. This harsh punishment is reserved for the worst of the worst criminals."

Amazing...