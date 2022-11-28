Cambridge Dean Goes Full Woke, Claims Jesus Could Have Been Transgender

Authored by Steve Straub via The Federalist Papers,

A Cambridge University dean is claiming that Jesus could have been transgender based on an image found in a fourteenth century painting.

Via the Daily Mail:

Church worshippers cried ‘heresy’ at the Dean of Trinity College as they left a sermon claiming Jesus may have been transgender ‘in tears’.

But the view of a transgender Jesus is ‘legitimate’, according to Dr Michael Banner, the Dean who stepped in to defend the claim made at a Sermon last Sunday that Christ had a ‘trans body’.

Dr Michael Banner, the Dean of Trinity College, was backing up junior research fellow Joshua Heath, who displayed Renaissance and Medieval paintings of the crucifixion depicting a side wound that he likened to a vagina in front of the congregation.

The side wound ‘takes on a decidedly vaginal appearance’, said Heath, whose PhD was supervised by the former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams.

The Dean of Trinity College, Dr Michael Banner, has stepped in to back up the view of a transgender Jesus after a junior research fellow claimed Christ had a ‘trans body’ last Sunday

The research fellow used the 1400th-century painting Pietà with the Holy Trinity by Jean Malouel to illustrate his point

‘In Christ’s simultaneously masculine and feminine body in these works, if the body of Christ as these works suggest the body of all bodies, then his body is also the trans body,’ claimed the researcher.

Heath used the 1400th-century painting Pietà with the Holy Trinity by Jean Malouel, on display in the Louvre, to illustrate his point, according to The Daily Telegraph.