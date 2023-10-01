Canada To Create Registry Of Podcasters In Potential Censorship Initiative 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is taking Canada down a dangerous path of censorship to regulate streaming services and social media platforms. The next regulation phase comes as some podcasters will soon have to register with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.

The Online Streaming Act, formerly Bill C-11, goes into effect on Nov. 28, meaning any online streaming service that operates in Canada and generates revenue of more than $10 million in a given year will have to register with CRTC.

The Canadian government pitches the new rule as a "modern broadcasting framework that can adapt to changing circumstances. To do that, we need broad engagement and robust public records ." It requires those podcasters to register with CRTC 'only once' and "collects basic information" from them, such as:

"First, the CRTC is setting out which online streaming services need to provide information about their activities in Canada ."

So what's with the government creating a database of prominent podcasters?

One potential reason could be for the Liberal government to censor unapproved government narratives quickly. Having a registry of podcasters and the type of content they create makes it much easier for those in the government's censorship department.

"The CRTC now wants to regulate podcasts," Toronto Sun's Brian Lilley posted on X, adding, "Here is my simple message to them. Go to hell."

On Sunday morning, Elon Musk chimed in on the conversation, responding to X account Wall Street Silver: "Regulate podcasts!?"

Regulate podcasts!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2023

While Trudeau has called everyone under the sun a 'Nazi,' from a Jewish member of parliament named Melissa Lantsman to "Freedom Convoy" trucker protesters, the radical leftist prime minister recently applauded a literal Waffen-SS Nazi with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Canada's Parliament.

Zelenskyy, Trudeau Honor Actual 3rd Reich Nazi With Standing Ovation https://t.co/QCnuuo1HNa — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 24, 2023

Trudeau immediately blamed "Russian disinformation" for applauding the Nazi.

Such a funny guy, Justin Trudeau. Totally brazen, and any and all conversation about the incident with the Ukrainian veteran who fought on the wrong side of history whom he celebrated is now “Russian disinformation.” Russian disinformation is anything that makes western leaders… pic.twitter.com/UPk3Hqy0iQ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 25, 2023

Even though Trudeau eventually apologized for applauding the Nazi, his attempt to distort reality is another sign that the government routinely engages in mass censorship campaigns and further wants to regulate what podcasters have to say.

Remember, building a registry makes the job much easier for the government.