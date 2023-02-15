Canada Tells NYC To 'Immediately' Stop Sending Illegal Aliens

Canadian officials have asked New York City Mayor Eric Adams to "immediately" stop sending illegal aliens across the northern US border into Canada, just one week after reports that the National Guard has been helping distribute taxpayer-funded one-way tickets from Manhattan.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams (D) left, Quebec Premier Francois Legault

"Any form of assistance to migrants crossing the border where it is strictly forbidden to do so should stop immediately," reads a statement from the office of Quebec Premier Francois Legault. "We understand that the situation of migrants in New York poses major challenges, but the situation in Quebec and particularly in Montreal is even worse and constitutes an important humanitarian issue."

The NY Post reported last week that "thousands of new migrants" have been helped cross the US-Canada border, including some who "reported their desire to relocate to other cities, and Catholic Charities provided some assistance for their travel expenses."

The Post also reports that migrants are tearing up their American immigration documents between Plattsburgh and the Canadian border - leaving scraps of paper from the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement on the floor of a shuttle van which has the word "Frontera" (border) on the side.

As many as 250 migrants use the Roxham Road crossing to illegally enter Canada each day, with nearly all of them settling in Montreal, Quebec’s biggest city, Legault spokesperson Ewan Sauves said. The situation has overwhelmed Montreal’s ability to provide housing and other public services, with the flood of new students alone equivalent to the opening of 13 new schools, he said. Last year, 39,161 people used Roxham Road to illegally enter Canada, comprising 99.1% of all such border crossings, Sauves said. -NY Post

On Monday, NY City Hall said that officials had processed over 45,600 migrants since the spring, with around 29,100 housed in emergency shelters as of Sunday - figures which the Post suggests are likely an undercount because they don't include migrants who are staying with relatives, friends and other people in their networks after arriving in New York.