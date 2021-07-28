Capitol Police Officer Who Gave Emotional January 6 Testimony Is Anti-Trump, Defended Kenosha Riots

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

The Capitol Police Officer who gave emotional testimony during which he claimed he was more frightened during the January 6 riot than during his deployment in Iraq has a history of anti-Trump statements and tacitly supported the BLM riots in Kenosha.

Well, imagine my shock.

Harry Dunn made headlines yesterday after giving teary-eyed testimony during which he claimed that he was called the n-word by Trump supporters while on patrol on that infamous day.

“You hear that, guys, this ni**er voted for Joe Biden!” said a woman in a pink “MAGA” shirt, according to Dunn. “Boo! Fucking ni**er!”

'Is this America? I began sobbing’ — In powerful testimony to members of Congress, Officer Harry Dunn recounted the violent racial slurs he and other Black officers experienced on Jan 6 pic.twitter.com/CscLm10gBS — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 27, 2021

Dunn also asserted that he was more frightened of Trump supporters than any insurgents, terrorists or IED’s he may have risked encountering while stationed in Iraq.

“On 6 January, for the first time, I was more afraid to work at the Capitol than during my entire army deployment to Iraq,” he said.

However, it’s now come to light that Dunn tacitly praised the Black Lives Matter riots in Kenosha that caused $2 million in property damage and destroyed a community.

“Why is murder an appropriate response to property damage but property damage isn’t an appropriate response to murder?” Dunn responded to a Tucker Carlson tweet last August.

The officer also referred to President Trump as “the racist in chief” while praising Ilhan Omar.

Is this the same Capitol Police officer who testified today?



Here are a few of his Anti-Trump tweets, including calling him "Racist in Chief" pic.twitter.com/7PCvGJerpb — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) July 27, 2021

Here we have Dunn referring to the 45th president, someone he was sworn to protect at the Capitol during presidential State of the Union addresses, as the "racist in chief," all the while praising Jew-hating, pro-terrorist Rep. Ilhan Omar. https://t.co/mvnltghcHr — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 27, 2021

“Dunn also criticized members of Trump’s administration for covering for the president and regularly hassled Fox News’s Laura Ingraham and Carlson,” reports the Federalist.

This you Officer Dunn? pic.twitter.com/7qNbY0jPBa — Pepper Brooks (@AlteredAnglePB) July 27, 2021

“Just a couple of weeks before he gave his testimony, Dunn also cheered on known Russia hoaxer Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell for telling the “truth” about the Capitol riot and condemned Fox News for not having him on as a guest,” writes Jordan Davidson.

And then there's this...

So the crybaby Capitol cop Dunn and the crybaby cuck Congressman Kinzinger are on a first name basis and comment on each other's personal social media postings.



It's. All. Theater. pic.twitter.com/yZUmZzQIZa — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 28, 2021

All of this underscores the fact that Dunn’s testimony was completely biased and based on his own extreme prejudice, while his crocodile tears were likely nothing more than a pantomime performance for the cameras.

