CDC Director Admits Latest COVID Restrictions Based On What Government "Thought People Would Be Able To Tolerate"

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky admitted Wednesday that the agency’s latest guidance on COVID was based on what the government perceived people would accept.

Appearing on CNN, Walensky addressed the fact that the CDC suddenly updated its guidelines after Joe Biden declared that “there is no federal solution” to the virus.

Restrictions including quarantine times were lessened from ten days to five.

“It really had a lot to do with what we thought people would be able to tolerate,” Walensky starkly admitted.

She added, “We really want to make sure we have guidance in this moment where we were going to have a lot of disease that could be adhered to, that people were willing to adhere to, and that spoke to specifically when people were maximally infectious. So it really spoke to both behaviors and to what people were able to do.”

Walensky’s comments dovetail with those of Anthony Fauci, who yesterday (after two years of isolating everyone) admitted that isolation is ‘not good for society.’

Elsewhere in her interview, Walensky said that the government is considering opening booster shots for 12 to 15 year olds, urging “the first thing to note is to get your children vaccinated.”

“I know that the companies and manufactures are working towards data for under five year olds. That will not be in the months ahead, but we’re working to get there soon,” the CDC head added.

