CDC Director Sheepishly Admits Justice Sotomayor Issued COVID Misinformation On Hospitalized Kids

On Friday, Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor spouted a disturbing amount of misinformation regarding Covid-19 during oral arguments in two cases that will determine the fate of President Biden's vaccine mandates.

For starters, Sotomayor - an Obama appointee - claimed that there are "100,000 children in serious condition," with "many on ventilators."

In truth, there are just over 3,300, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

This is just absolutely astonishing. "100,000 children in serious condition," per Sotomayor. Where do these people obtain their misinformation? The current national pediatric COVID census per HHS is 3,342. Many/most incidental. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 7, 2022

The liberal Supreme Court Justice also claimed that the Omicron strain is just as deadly as the Delta strain, asked "Why is a human spewing a virus not like a machine spewing sparks?", and claimed that Covid deaths are at an all-time high (they are not).

Hilariously, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky was asked by Fox News' Bret Baier to refute Sotomayor's '100,000 children' claim.

And instead of simply acknowledging it was incorrect and moving on, Walensky mega-pivots to blaming the unvaccinated.

"Yeah, but, you know, here's what I can tell you about our pediatric hospitalizations, now" Rochelle said. "First of all, the vast majority of children that are in the hospital are unvaccinated. And for those children who are not eligible for vaccination, we do know that they are most likely to get sick with Covid if their family members are not vaccinated. So, the most important thing we can do for those children to keep them out of the hospital is to vaccinate them and vaccinate their family members."

Baier then brought Walensky back to the original question about Sotomayor's disinformation, to which she answered: "yes... and in fact what I will say is that while pediatric hospitalizations are rising, they're still about 15x less than our older age demographic."

