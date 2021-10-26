CDC Director: Unvaccinated Police, Government Workers To Be Sent For "Education And Counseling"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, the CDC Director Rochelle Walensky declared that the Biden regime is planning to provide vaccine hesitant police and other government workers with “education and counseling” to make them “comfortable” about taking the shots.

Walensky told Chris Wallace that “We have seen that these mandates are getting more and more people vaccinated.”

“What we know from the police workforce is there have been more deaths from the coronavirus over the last year and a half than all other causes of death for that workforce combined,” she claimed, adding “So we believe it is very important to get these people vaccinated.”

Then came the kicker.

“There is a plan, should these people not want to be vaccinated, towards education and counseling to get people the information they need so that they are feeling comfortable in getting vaccinated,” Walensky declared.

As we have continually noted, police and firefighters all over the U.S. have formed resistance groups against the vaccine mandates, and many officers have made videos of themselves signing off after being forced to resign.

Washington State trooper Robert LaMay, who infamously signed off after 22 years in the job by telling Democrat Governor Jay Inslee to “kiss my ass”, has warned that the Biden administration has “awoke the sleeping giant,” and that “extreme” numbers of police are walking off the job.

Former Cincinnati and Detroit police chief James Craig told Tucker Carlson last week that “This is all by design. It’s not by accident,” further declaring that Democrats forcing good cops out of their jobs is a continuation of the “utterly ridiculous defund the police” agenda.

