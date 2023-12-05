CDC Replaces 'Pregnant Women' With 'Pregnant People' In Vaccine Guidance

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The CDC has wiped references to ‘pregnant women’ or ‘pregnant woman’ in vaccine guidance and replaced them with terms like ‘pregnant people’ and ‘pregnant parent’ in an effort to become ‘gender neutral’.

Other gender specific terms such as ‘she’, ‘her’, and ‘mother’ have also been resigned to the dustbin of history by the CDC.

Here is a screenshot from the guidance on flu vaccines:

Stella O’Malley, a psychotherapist and director of Genspect, told The Daily Mail that the move creates a “dangerous” precedent, noting “There was no need to replace the word ‘woman’ with the words ‘pregnant person.’ In medical matters, clarity and simplicity should be prioritized so that everyone can understand what is involved.”

“Some people, especially those for whom English is not a first language, will not understand what is meant by ‘pregnant people’ yet they would readily understand ‘mothers,'” she continued, adding “It’s an appalling example of how politics is increasingly interfering with medicine.”

CDC is slammed for confusing and woke new guidance for winter vaccines that describes women as 'pregnant people' https://t.co/57ZpkBmiJe pic.twitter.com/exBszhcbj0 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 3, 2023

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) accused the CDC of “cowering to political forces.”

Dr. Jane Orient, executive director of AAPS, charged that “A small minority but highly influential entities, are trying to change language, Orwellian style, to force acceptance of an absurdity.”

“All pregnant persons are women. A trans man is a woman who is trying to alter her body to resemble a man’s,” Dr. Orient said, adding “She is endangering her baby’s health if she is taking testosterone. The CDC ought to be warning about that.”

Similar moves in Britain by the National Health Service have come under recent scrutiny.

* * *

