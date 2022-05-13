Cenk Uygur Claims Joe Rogan "Hates" Transgenders Because He Had Sex With Them

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

The Young Turks host Cenk Uygur went on a bizarre, angry rant during which he suggested that Joe Rogan’s “hatred” for transgender people is driven by the fact he has had sex with them.

Yes, really.

Uygur was responding to Rogan pushing back against attempts to ban the word “groomer” on social media, a pejorative term for leftists, particularly those with LGBT proclivities, who attempt to expose children to information about sexual identities at a young age.

The podcast host claimed that educators who are members of the LGBT community are “indoctrinating” young people “for their own sexual pleasure” and questioned the real motive behind attempting to censor the word “groomer”.

“Do you not like it because you don’t want children to be groomed, or do you not like it cause it’s a pejorative that’s used against the left?” asked Rogan on episode 1817 of his show.

Uygur responded by launching a campaign to find transgender people who had slept with Rogan, claiming that his discussion of trans issues was some kind of sexual hang-up.

Cenk Uygur is on a hunt for trans people that he is fantasizing had sex with Joe Rogan, and urging these trans people to contact Cenk and tell him all about it: pic.twitter.com/y0ODFvVwuZ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 12, 2022

“By the way, if you’re the trans person or several people that slept with Joe Rogan, can you let us know? Because it’s obvious that it’s personal with him,” ranted Uygur.

“Okay Joe, you slept with a person like that. There’s nothing wrong with it! Get over it! Get over it! Get over it, Joe! It’s super obvious that you’re super into trans people and you’re taking out your hatred over yourself on them, and you’re making their life dangerous,” he added.

The clip went viral on Twitter, with many people making fun of the Young Turks host.

“Cenk is just embarrassing himself at this point,” wrote one.

“This is a transparently desperate attempt to get Joe Rogan to mention TYT on his JRE podcast. Cenk gonna Cenk,” said another.

“It’s terrifying that anyone takes this man seriously,” added another.

Rogan also recently addressed the controversy surrounding the participation of swimmer Lia Thomas, a biological male, in women’s events.

“That might be the woke straw that breaks society’s camel’s back,” he said. “Women are so frustrated because if you – or parents if your daughter is competing and they’re competing against trans women, it’s not fair.”

