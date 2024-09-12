print-icon
Is The Migrant Invasion Part Of The Cloward-Piven Strategy To Collapse The Nation? 

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Sep 12, 2024 - 01:00 AM

Law-abiding Americans are watching in disbelief as Venezuelan prison gangs run amok nationwide. Leaked unclassified US Army documents show illegal alien prison gangs have become a major threat to the Homeland. The FBI recently warned that migrant gangs are attacking critical energy infrastructure in West Texas while entire towns, such as Springfield, Ohio, have been entirely overwhelmed by illegal aliens. The number of rapes and murders by migrants is also on the rise as the Biden-Harris administration has clearly encouraged all of this, which - to some, could appear to be an intentional political strategy to overload the current system.

Democrats spent years defunding the police and pushed disastrous social justice reforms that essentially transformed metro areas into chaotic murder zones. Baltimore, Chicago, Portland, and San Francisco are perfect examples of how failed progressive policies sparked a violent crime tsunami. 

On top of this, radical leftists under the Biden-Harris team, with VP Harris at the helm as 'Border Czar,' facilitated the greatest illegal alien invasion on the southern and northern borders through open border policies. This move is seen as a death blow, a nation-killing move with ten million unvetted migrants, some of which are terrorists and criminals, running around the nation - often after having been detained and released by the Biden admnistration. Meanwhile, Iranian assassins are allegedly hunting US officials.

Furthermore, the open border has allowed China to flood Mexico with subsidized fentanyl precursor chemicals that are cooked by Mexican drug cartels and packaged up in pills, and sent north across the southern border. This has only exacerbated the drug crisis, killing 100,000 Americans each year, mainly military-aged men and women - a national security threat as war threats in the South China Sea or around Taiwan soar.  

At the same time Democrats pushed for defunding police amid race riots over various incidents, billionaire activist George Soros installed progressive DAs in metro areas that refuse to enforce 'common sense' law and order. On top of this, the left relentlessly pushed ESG and DEI on corporate America, while its acolytes have teamed up with advertising cabals to deplatform anyone who has a problem with it. On the latter front, the tide appears to be turning.

Cloward-Piven?

Sometimes Occam's razor points to the obvious - in this case, the ole' 'Cloward-Piven Strategy' - a multi-year plan by dark forces to destroy capitalism by overloading the current system with intentions of destroying it (and of course, rebuilding it in their image - may the odds be ever in your favor). From the unfettered illegal alien invasion to soaring national debt to endless wars to installing the woke mind virus in universities and corporate America, all have led to mass dysfunction across the Homeland - and a plummeting birth rate.

The quiet part was said out loud earlier this year... 

So here's the Cloward-Piven Strategy... 

  1. Overload a system
  2. Create mass panic and hysteria as the system is overloaded
  3. Oversee the destruction of the system (We Are Here)
  4. Replace the former system with a new system

Maybe now it makes sense. 

Is Cloward-Piven Strategy about to become a household name like it did under the Obama era? 

And it's only going to get worse unless the country sees meaningful change... 

Sigh.

As you can see, progressives are attempting to usher in a fundamental transformation of America. VP Harris hinted at this with her first proposed communist economic policy of price controls.

Even WaPo called her out...

The radical far-left has taken Cloward-Piven to new extremes. 

