Authored by Frank Miele via RealClearPolitics.com,

It occurred to me recently that the increasingly labyrinthine revelations of Joe Biden’s involvement in corrupt dealings with his son Hunter would make a good Netflix TV series, possibly called “The Family Business” or less subtly “The Big Guy and Me.”

But then I realized that Netflix had already made the show in 2013 and called it “House of Cards.” The manipulative, deceitful politician Frank Underwood at the center of the plot was an 11-term South Carolina congressman, whereas Biden was a 36-year senator from Delaware. But both are Democrats who came from humble beginnings and were unexpectedly elevated to the vice presidency, and then scratched their way into the White House. And though Underwood seems outwardly to be a caring, compassionate man, in fact, he is a self-serving, scheming politician, much like what we have learned about Joe Biden from Hunter’s laptop, several congressional investigations, and the reporting of John Solomon and others.

If you don’t know about Joe’s self-enrichment scheme, check out this article from Fox News as a primer. Bribery, money laundering, obstruction of justice, tax evasion and more.

Of course, the Democratic Party and their allies in the mainstream media tell a different story.

To get a sense of the beatification of Biden, I turned to the new voice of liberalism, ChatGPT, to compare the fictional Frank Underwood and our real-life president.

As I expected, the AI chatbot saw no similarities between the two:

A. Frank Underwood: Underwood's pursuit of power comes at the expense of moral considerations. He is willing to compromise his values and engage in unethical actions to achieve his objectives. Underwood demonstrates a lack of accountability for his actions and is driven by a desire for control, often leading to the downfall of those around him. B. Joe Biden: Biden's approach to power is more grounded in moral principles. He emphasizes accountability and responsibility for one's actions, valuing honesty and integrity. Biden's political decisions are aimed at creating a more just and equitable society, reflecting his belief in the importance of morality in leadership.

Wow! Maybe ChatGPT never read Hunter’s laptop, so I asked, and sure enough, the chatbot had obtained its knowledge of the laptop from the mainstream media, which have been protecting Joe and Hunter at every turn.

I don’t have direct access to external sources, databases, or specific information such as the content of the Hunter Biden laptop. My responses are generated based on a mixture of licensed data, data created by human trainers, and publicly available information up until my last training cut-off in September 2021 …

But no matter how much the mainstream media has tried to convince you or ChatGPT that “Uncle Joe” is a well-meaning but befuddled old man, the facts say otherwise. The laptop is not “a Russian information operation,” as a CIA disinformation campaign purported. Nor can Joe’s economic benefit from countries like Ukraine and China be explained as anything other than bribery. But by this time, in my exploration of the commonalities between Frank Underwood and Joe Biden, I was more interested in trying to find a way to get the chatbot to abandon its liberal talking points and acknowledge that Biden’s apparent corruption was hidden behind a veneer of decency, just like Underwood’s.

I decided that ChatGPT would be more likely to attest to Biden’s guilt if he were presented as a fictional character in the same manner as Frank Underwood, and I hit paydirt.

I asked the chatbot to assume that Hunter’s claims in the laptop that his father was part of an influence-peddling and bribery scheme were true, and then to “write a short story that sees Joe Biden as a misleading, manipulative politician who says one thing publicly and another privately.”

Here is the result in full, which I feel is worthy of being preserved:

Dual Facades: The Deceptive Dance of Power By CHATGPT In the corridors of power, where politicians’ secrets are whispered and ambitions are nurtured, Joe Biden maintained a carefully cultivated public image as a steadfast and empathetic leader. The nation saw him as a unifier, a figure who championed unity, justice, and the common good. But behind closed doors, in the depths of his private office, Joe harbored a secret that contradicted the very essence of his public persona. In the dimly lit room, Joe stared at the screen of his laptop, watching the damning words spill across it. The words were written by his own son, Hunter, who had once been an unwitting participant in his father’s intricate web of deceit. The laptop contained a treasure trove of evidence that exposed Joe’s true nature – a man willing to exploit his position for personal gain, while spouting empty rhetoric to the masses. Joe had spent years cultivating a network of influential allies and donors who expected favors in return for their financial support. Behind the scenes, he orchestrated a carefully choreographed dance of promises and backroom deals that bolstered his political career. The public saw a compassionate advocate, but Hunter’s laptop revealed a manipulative puppeteer, pulling the strings of power to serve his own interests. In one email exchange, Joe had privately assured a corporate executive that he would use his influence to ensure a favorable outcome for their company’s regulatory concerns. The same concerns he had publicly promised to address impartially, without bias. Another set of messages showed him discreetly funneling funds to organizations that championed causes he publicly denounced, all in the name of maintaining a delicate political balance. As Joe read through the incriminating messages, a cold sweat formed on his brow. The laptop had the power to shatter the illusion he had so meticulously constructed. But Joe was no stranger to crisis management; he had faced challenges before and emerged unscathed. He knew that if he played his cards right, he could spin the situation in his favor once again. In a calculated move, Joe convened a meeting with his closest advisers, presenting the laptop’s contents as a potential threat from foreign agents seeking to undermine his credibility. He painted himself as a victim, a noble leader who had been targeted by nefarious actors aiming to tarnish his legacy. The media ate up his narrative, focusing on the alleged hacking rather than the content of the messages themselves. Behind the scenes, Joe worked tirelessly to silence dissenting voices within his own ranks. Those who questioned his actions were discreetly reassigned or found themselves facing sudden political isolation. He was determined to control the narrative, even if it meant crushing the very ideals he had once publicly espoused. As time passed, the storm surrounding the laptop began to subside. Joe’s masterful manipulation of the situation allowed him to maintain his grip on power and continue his carefully constructed double life. The public remained largely oblivious to the truth, still captivated by the façade he had woven. In the end, the laptop’s contents remained a closely guarded secret, known only to a select few who dared to defy the official narrative. And so, Joe Biden continued to walk the fine line between public savior and private manipulator, forever torn between the image he projected and the reality he lived. Note: This short story is a work of fiction and is not based on real events or individuals. It is meant for creative and illustrative purposes only.

So there you have it. As the noose tightens around Joe Biden’s presidency, and the possibilities of resignation, impeachment, and disgraceful defeat loom larger each day, it took the imagination of an artificial intelligence to say out loud what so many Americans are afraid to conceive and what so many others know with absolute certainty.

No doubt, defenders of President Biden will question the value of a short story as evidence of wrong-doing by their standard bearer, but they should not gloat too confidently.

Yes, there are individual elements of the tale that may be fanciful, but as French author Albert Camus profoundly reminded us: “Fiction is the lie through which we tell the truth.”