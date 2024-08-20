Chicago DNC Event Features Bizarre List Of Guests And Speakers

It might sound trite these days to suggest that the political left has become an ideological cult, but when a group like this becomes increasingly more bizarre in their behavior with each passing month it's hard to ignore the greater implications. As the Democrats try to make a clean getaway from Joe Biden's disastrous presidency they have adopted an odd marketing strategy that one can only describe as "tortured optimism."

It's a painfully forced theater of "joy" designed to appeal to the TikTok generation.

Seeing Kamala Harris and Tim Walz dance around on stage and almost cannibalize each other with fake enthusiasm is uncomfortable enough. Then add a glaze of Orwellian gaslighting, communistic economic policies and the promotion of trans child grooming and most people would feel as if they were dropped into the middle of a horror movie. For progressives, though, this is a normal Tuesday.

Perhaps the best way to make people who don't closely follow politics understand how bizarre the DNC in Chicago has been is to showcase some of their guests and invitational speakers. Take, for example, TikTok "influencer" Jeffrey Marsh, a man pretending to be a woman with a habit of engaging with minors, asking them to entertain private discussions with him on Patreon and convincing them to break contact with their parents.

Wow... You know you're on the target when what you shine a light on causes the big cockroaches to scurry out.#JeffreyMarsh is an exceptionally sick man whose patron and TikTok are geared almost entirely toward CHILDREN and spends a lot of time encouraging kids to go "no… pic.twitter.com/Tuym8u4kou — Jenn Cheng (@THATJennCheng) February 21, 2024

Yes, this man has been invited to the Democratic Convention. And how about this hilarious case of gaslighting from Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow, who continually flicks her tongue like a snake.

#2 - Some random state senator says that Trump "could even weaponize the Department of Justice to go after his political opponents!"



Whoopsie: that's EXACTLY what Kamala Harris and the Democrats have done to President Trump.



Credit: @TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/VoD4oLehIE — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 20, 2024

Hopefully most people can see the irony here; Biden and Harris have been weaponizing alphabet agencies against their political opponents since their first days in office. What Dems are really afraid of is that conservatives will one day be in a position to return the favor. And if anyone has forgotten the numerous trespasses of progressive leaders over the past four years, here's another guest to remind you - New Zealand pandemic totalitarian Jacinda Ardern who is in Chicago this week for the convention:

Never forget their Crimes Against Humanity… Jacinda Ardern made laws to lock citizens in quarantine facilities permanently if they refused to take a PCR test…



It was never about SCIENCE, it was about CONTROL pic.twitter.com/0972oFM8iJ — Pelham (@Resist_05) September 7, 2023

Think it can't get any worse? Oh, it can get worse. How about this bewildering speech from Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota Peggy Flanagan, who boasts about her membership in a "wolf clan."

Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan: "My name in the Ojibwe language is Ejee Wei-Woddam Ukwe. Or in English, speaks with a clear and loud voice woman. I'm a member of the White Earth Nation and my family is the wolf clan." pic.twitter.com/Gp8lEkUeQ6 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 19, 2024

For a party running on the narrative that their opposition is "weird", they sure do present quite the circus freak show. Outside the convention there has been even more weirdness, with leftist protesters hijacking yet another cause from another group (Gaza) and trying to exploit it as their own. It's hard to say how Kamala plans to appease them but the Biden Administration threw their full weight behind woke activism and now they are stuck with these people.

And, finishing out the DNC's image for 2024, Planned Parenthood has offered free abortions and vasectomies outside the venue from a mobile health clinic. It's hard to get any more grotesque than that.

The Chicago event might, unfortunately, be just the beginning of Kamala Harris' cabinet of curiosities. Since she cannot debate on practical policies (because she has none other than the 'no tax on tips' policy that she stole from Donald Trump), she will only be able to run her campaign on ideology and distraction. The introduction of social media influencers appears to be a part of the agenda to puff-up Harris' visibility without actually appealing to people who vote.

Case in point - Rumors have been swirling that the Harris Campaign has been paying influencers upwards of $20,000 to attend the convention along with comped flights and hotel rooms should they report on the event on their channels. An influencer named "Zop" appears to confirm this outside the DNC as he mentions other social media celebrities he knows are there to get paid.

BREAKING: Influencer named Zop confirms that the Kamala Harris campaign offered his TikTok friends "free stuff" to attend the DNC & create content



It's been previously reported that the Democrats offered influencers CASH ($20k & more) to post propaganda

pic.twitter.com/uHlAIGT1Ou — George (@BehizyTweets) August 19, 2024

Without a doubt, this election is turning out to be the strangest in American history, and it's only going to get stranger as November approaches.